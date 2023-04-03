Kronos Fusion Energy Unveils Groundbreaking AI/ML-Powered Simulation Suite for Fusion Reactors, Calls for Global Community Beta Testers

Kronos Fusion Energy
·3 min read

Kronos Fusion Energy, a leader in the fusion energy sector, invites the global fusion energy community to beta test their advanced AI/ML-enhanced suite of simulation products, designed to expedite the commercialization of fusion energy technology.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Kronos Fusion Energy, a pioneering entity in the fusion energy landscape, extends an invitation to the global fusion energy community to beta test its suite of Kronos simulation products. This suite, incorporating advanced AI/ML models and algorithms, is engineered to facilitate the swift commercialization of fusion energy technology.

Priyanca Ford, the founder of Kronos Fusion Energy, remarked, "Since 1970, we've witnessed fusion energy capability double every 1.8 years in terms of plasma density, pressure, and confinement time, reflecting the growth trajectory of transistor numbers on silicon chips that revolutionized the electronics industry. At Kronos Fusion Energy, we believe that with the aid of AI/ML-driven continuous development and strategic investments today, achieving practical fusion energy will be within our grasp in less than 20 years."

Encompassing six distinct fusion energy generator configurations, the suite supports field-reversed configuration (FRC), magnetized target fusion (MTF), fusion energy drive (FED), magnetic confinement fusion (MCF), inertial confinement fusion (ICF), and stellarator reactor types. The AI/ML-enhanced simulation suite is developed on Python, SAP, MATLAB/SIMULINK, Amazon Web Services, and D-wave platforms, and comprises:

  • Kronos MagnetSim: AI/ML-driven simulation of confinement magnets

  • Kronos PlasmaSim: Plasma density and dynamics modeling using advanced algorithms

  • Kronos IgnSym: AI-based ignition process and transition to aneutronic operation analysis

  • Kronos FuelSim: Plasma fueling and fuel cycle system simulation leveraging ML techniques

  • Kronos HeliSim: Aneutronic fuel systems exploration with AI/ML capabilities

  • Kronos SafeSim: Fusion energy safety and security assessment through AI-guided safety thresholds and sweet spots simulation

  • Kronos MilSim: Special condition simulations for diverse applications with heightened security requirements and AI/ML integration

  • Kronos DriveSim: Magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) and gyrokinetics simulations for core and pedestal analysis utilizing AI/ML models

  • Kronos TokaSim: AI-enhanced tokamak reactor simulation

  • Kronos QuantumSim: Traditional simulation adaptation for quantum computer operation incorporating AI/ML methodologies

  • Kronos SpaceSim: AI/ML-powered space application simulation for size, weight, and zero-gravity operation optimization

  • Kronos RuggSim: Extreme application operation simulation necessitating specialized materials and construction techniques, supported by AI/ML

  • Kronos MatSim: Fusion energy generator material utilization simulation employing advanced AI/ML algorithms

Kronos Fusion Energy's AI/ML-driven improvements to the S.M.A.R.T. tokamak system are meticulously engineered to enhance its operational capabilities and performance. These advancements increase the probability of achieving the high confinement efficiency and elevated "beta" values essential for successful aneutronic fusion, by leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

About Kronos Fusion Energy:

Kronos Fusion Energy, a leading company in the fusion sector, is dedicated to creating AI/ML-powered solutions for various reactor types to meet the world's increasing energy needs. By utilizing advanced simulation methods and aneutronic fusion technologies, Kronos aims to promote environmental conservation and foster long-term global stability in the energy landscape.

Contact Information

Andrea Romero
Sakura Marketing
andrea@sakuramarketingfirm.com

Related Files

kronos fusion energy simulations.png
KRONOS_FUSION_ENERGY_COMMERCIAL_PRODUCTS.PNG

SOURCE: Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747251/Kronos-Fusion-Energy-Unveils-Groundbreaking-AIML-Powered-Simulation-Suite-for-Fusion-Reactors-Calls-for-Global-Community-Beta-Testers

Latest Stories

  • The Dogs of Chernobyl Are Experiencing Rapid Evolution, Study Suggests

    A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.

  • Nasa may have found life on Mars (but we won’t know for ten years)

    Nasa may have collected the first evidence of life on Mars… but it will take us ten years to find out.

  • New James Webb telescope photo of a galaxy cluster 6 billion light years away shows a trippy phenomenon where gravity warps spacetime

    One of the galaxies captured by Nasa's James Webb Telescope includes a galaxy known as the Cosmic Seahorse.

  • InfoWars' Alex Jones purchased a $4,000 cryogenic chamber and spent $100,000 on guns, filing shows

    InfoWars host Alex Jones has been accused of trying to shield his fortune after being ordered to pay $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families.

  • Alien Probe or Eccentric Comet? This Space Mystery Won’t End

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/NASA/GettyIn September 2017, a very strange object streaked fast across the solar system and passed close to the sun before heading away. Shiny, oblong and potentially hundreds of feet in length, the object was unlike anything scientists had ever seen. Not exactly an asteroid. Not exactly a comet.Five years later, scientists are still arguing over the object, which they’ve named ‘Oumuamua. That’s Hawaiian for “scout.” It’s a debate that co

  • Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'

    WASHINGTON — Ask Marc Garneau if he'd go back to space and the first Canadian to ever make the trip doesn't hesitate: "In a wink." It's another matter entirely, of course, whether the now-retired former astronaut and Quebec MP — at 74, he finally gave up his seat in the House of Commons just three weeks ago — still has the right stuff. "You always wonder, when you reach a certain age, whether you would still have that capability that you had when you were younger," said Garneau, who flew three S

  • A camera caught a fish swimming more than 8,300 meters below the surface near Japan, making it the deepest observation of a fish ever recorded

    Scientists photographed a snailfish in the Izu-Ogasawara trench at 8,336 meters below the ocean, making it the deepest recorded fish in history.

  • The astronauts vying to be the first woman on the moon

    Nasa is expected to name the first female astronaut to fly to the Moon on Monday as part of its plan to land a woman on the lunar surface for the first time.

  • NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

    NASA plans on Monday to introduce the four astronauts for its Artemis II lunar flyby mission, set for launch as early as next year in what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon since the end of the Apollo era more than 50 years ago. Officials from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), which is contributing an astronaut to the crew, will join their U.S. counterparts for the announcement in Houston at Johnson Space Center, NASA's mission control base. Artemis II will mark the debut crewed flight - but not the first lunar landing - of an Apollo successor program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon's surface this decade and establishing a sustainable outpost there, creating a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars.

  • One New Zealand to use SpaceX satellites to improve coverage

    One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone NZ, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to use the U.S. company's Starlink satellites to provide cell coverage to 100% of New Zealand from late 2024. The technology would initially be for text and multimedia messaging services but would later extend to voice and data services in areas of New Zealand not currently connected, One New Zealand added in a statement. One New Zealand's mobile network covers 98% of places New Zealanders live and work but currently covers only 50% of the country’s landmass.

  • NASA to announce first Canadian astronaut for historic space mission

    A Canadian astronaut is set to be named as a crewmember for the upcoming Artemis II moon mission. In late 2024 the crew will travel beyond the Earth’s orbit in a test run for an actual moon landing.

  • Private Chinese firm scores first with liquid-propellant rocket launch

    Beijing Tianbing Technology Co on Sunday successfully launched a kerosene-oxygen rocket, becoming the first private Chinese launch company to send a liquid-propellant rocket into space and taking another step towards developing reusable rockets. Chinese commercial space firms have rushed into the sector since 2014, when private investment in the industry was allowed by the state. Many started making satellites while others including Beijing Tianbing focused on developing reusable rockets that can significantly cut mission costs.

  • Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists

    Fish have been caught more than 5 miles (8 kilometres) under the surface of the ocean for the first time ever - and filmed even deeper - by a joint Japanese-Australian scientific expedition. The expedition's chief scientist, Professor Alan Jamieson, said on Monday that two snailfish were caught in traps set 8,022 metres underwater in the Japan Trench, south of Japan, during a two-month voyage by a team from the University of Western Australia (UWA) and the Tokyo University of Marine Science. The snailfish, of the Pseudoliparis belyaevi species, are the first to be caught below 8,000 metres, the expedition said.

  • Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew

    HOUSTON — It's like a high-tech, high-stakes Canadian Idol finale — only instead of a recording contract, the prize is a perilous 10-day journey into deep space and a permanent place in history. Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian — the first ever to venture beyond Earth's orbit and around the dark side of the lunar surface.

  • Deepest fish ever recorded revealed by scientists

    Scientists have set a new record for the deepest fish ever caught on camera - as well as the deepest catch ever made. The juvenile fish - a type of snailfish - was filmed swimming at 8,336m (27,349ft) in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan. The previous record - also a snailfish - was recorded at 8,178m (26,839ft) in the Pacific's Mariana Trench in 2017.

  • Strawberry fields for ... winter?

    Alberta winters aren’t typically the ideal berry growing season, but a project near Hinton is aiming to change that and potentially create a more sustainable strawberry. In a world that is transitioning to net-zero the Latitude 53 project has been dubbed a “renewable energy and food security solution,” the project takes vertical gardening in Alberta to the next level by merging it with geothermal technology. However, questions remain about whether projects such as these will be a viable solution

  • Radar tracking sea duck migration across southeast N.B. skies

    The migratory path of black scoters is being followed over southeastern New Brunswick by researchers from Acadia and Mount Allison University, using marine radar and acoustic monitors set up in the Memramcook, Petitcodiac and Tantramar areas. The findings could help protect these large sea ducks that migrate each spring from the Bay of Fundy, and further down the Atlantic coast, to northern Quebec and Labrador, according to Devin de Zwaan, an avian ecologist and researcher at Acadia and Mount Al

  • Should labs try to create exotic animal meat?

    Lab-grown meat is an emerging trend, but where should it draw the line?

  • A Tennessee teenager was brutally injured on a bet for $20. Now his family is suing for millions.

    After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.

  • Russia's President Vladimir Putin could be a 'dead man walking,' a former CIA counterintelligence chief told an interviewer

    Due to the vast loss of life suffered by Russia's troops, there is a "strong undercurrent of opposition to Putin," James Olson told The Sun.