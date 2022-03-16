Kronos Fusion Energy Plans to Make the U.S. a World Leader in Fusion Energy Generation

Fusion Energy for a Clean + Limitless Future

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States is falling behind in the race for fusion energy. Kronos Fusion Energy has the ambitious goal of creating commercial and defense applications that will make the United States a world leader in fusion energy generation. Decades of research and development and recent technological breakthroughs have brought us to an inflection point in fusion power. Using advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, Kronos Fusion Energy will use proprietary algorithms in simulations that will greatly accelerate the design of an optimized fusion energy generator. Find out how Kronos Fusion Energy is contributing to the future of fusion energy here.

There is great potential for many military applications for fusion energy across all domains: land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace. On land, clean power with a spectacular reduction in logistics requirements will greatly enhance both the readiness and force protection of U.S. military service members. At sea, there is potential to create fusion power generators for submarines and ships that will be faster, safer, and more powerful with reduced operational costs. In air and space, direct fusion drive technology is emerging that will extend ranges and performance of U.S. military aircraft while also dramatically reducing payload and travel time in the exploration of the universe. In cyberspace, compact and reliable power generation greatly enhances the performance of critical cyber warfare systems.

From algorithms to simulation to commercialization, Kronos Fusion Energy plans to build viable fusion energy generators for use at military installations and deployed locations by 2036 and seeks opportunities to incorporate fusion energy across all domains of possible warfare.

Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems plans to get fusion energy out of the laboratory and on any potential battlefields by aggressively synchronizing a unity of efforts. Brig. Gen. (ret.) Paul E. Owen, Founding Partner and CEO of Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems, advised in congruence, "KFEDS recognizes the criticality of the commercialization of emerging technologies and are already grabbing the bull by the horns, building a team that incorporates leadership from across the three pillars of academia, government and industry. This unified effort will allow us to deliver clean, limitless fusion energy to the American people."

