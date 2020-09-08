KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDED A NEW CAR AIR PURIFIER TO ITS PRODUCT LINE; INVITES UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS TO UTILIZE THIS PRODUCT FOR PASSENGER SAFETY DURING PANDEMIC; ENDORSES CALIFORNIA PROPOSITION 22

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 8, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced that it has introduced a new Car Air Purifier to its product line. The new CAR AIR PURIFIER minimizes the inhaling of harmful, in-car pollutants, allergens, bacteria, and viruses. Kronos now offers to solve a serious public health problem: high levels of dangerous chemicals and viral aerosols in-car environments.

"People spend most of their time indoors or in cars," said Michael Rubinov, President of KNOS. "Driving is just part of our life. Our Car Air Purifier is an innovative purifier designed to remove pollen, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses. Two Pole Active (TPA) technology as an active filtration technology differs from HEPA passive filtration technology. TPA is based on Ionic Wind and optimized for air filtration. The electrical filtration enables its high collection efficiency and bacteria-killing capabilities. This patented TPA® technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via cold plasma field creation."

The product also includes an automatic/manual switch that allows drivers to turn the smart technology on or off. The Car Air is a plug-and-play air purifier. Just plug it in and run the power wire to where you want to place the purifier, and it is ready to go. If you have it set to automatic, once the vehicle ignition is turned on, it will turn on automatically and controls its own speed and levels of filtration until it senses that the air is clean. Additionally, with a DC to AC adapter, the Car Air filter can also be used in-home in small rooms.

The Car Air Purifier not only cleans and filters down to 0.01 microns, this active air filtration technology (TPA) effectively sterilizes & kills bacteria/viruses while filtering. Other old fashioned HEPA air filter replacements may cost an average of $500 every 12 months, and around $2500 during the lifespan of the product. The Car Air non-consumable collecting plates are washable by hand, saving customers on buying unnecessary filters. Enjoy an average savings of $500 every 12 months ($42/month). No more wasteful, expensive filters.

Kronos is targeting the ride-sharing industry and will reach out to Uber and Lyft drivers. Ridesharing has declined during the pandemic due to coronavirus and other in-car air quality concerns. Research published recently suggests that the average ride-hail vehicle in California travels much farther each day than other cars.

International Center for Technology Assessment (CTA) published a report entitled, In-Car Air Pollution -The Hidden Threat to Automobile Drivers in 2000, which was conducted over two decades and conclusively demonstrated that the shell of an automobile does little to protect the passengers inside from the dangerous air pollutants including respiratory irritants, neurological agents and carcinogens commonly found in the exhaust of gasoline and diesel vehicles. In fact, the levels of exposure to most auto pollutants, including potentially deadly particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and carbon monoxide, are generally much higher for automobile drivers and passengers than at nearby ambient air monitoring stations or even at the side of the road.

Similarly, drivers' exposure to these pollutants significantly exceeds the exposures endured by bicyclists, pedestrians, and public transit riders. The amount of time Americans spend in their cars is increasing-not only are they driving more miles -but they are taking longer to get where they want to go. Several of the in-car pollution studies also considered pollution exposure in other environments and found that a person who commutes to and from work in a car each day may amass nearly a quarter of his or her total daily exposure to VOCs PM and other pollutants during those few hours he or she spends in the car.

It was recently reported that China is considering mandatory in-car air quality regulations to protect the health of drivers and their passengers.

