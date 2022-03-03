Kroger, Liquor Barn to remove Russian liquor from shelves. What brands are affected?

Several states are boycotting Russian-branded and made products, including vodka, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kroger announced in a tweet Tuesday it will no longer be selling Russian-produced vodka.

As America’s grocer, we're taking action to show our support and solidarity with Ukraine . Over the weekend, we removed Russian-produced vodka from our shelves, and today, we are sending emergency food assistance to support refugees through a grant — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) March 1, 2022

Kroger will also be sending food to Ukrainian refugees through it’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. Kroger will match all donations to the grant up to $250,000.

Liquor Barn also announced it would be pulling Russian-based products from it’s shelves Monday in a Facebook post.

The move to pull products is mostly symbolic, considering only 1.2% of vodka imported to the U.S. is from Russia, according to data from the Distilled Spirits Council.

Several states, including North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, have removed all Russian-produced liquors from state-owned stores.

What brands aren’t Russian?

Many popular vodka brands are produced in the U.S. or other European countries, so stores should have plenty of options. Those include:

Absolut, made in Sweden

Svedka, made in Sweden

Tito’s, made in Austin, Texas

Ciroc, made in France

Burnett’s Vodka, distilled in Kentucky

Skky, made in Pekin, Ill.

What about brands with Russian backgrounds or branding?

Although many brands have Russia backgrounds or branding, they may not be Russian products.

Smirnoff was started in Moscow in 1864, but stopped production in Russia in 1914 after vodka production became controlled by the government. Smirnoff has been produced in the U.S. since 1933 and is currently distilled in Illinois.

Stolichnaya, or Stoli, vodka is produced in Latvia.

“As the Founder of SPI Group of companies, I have personally experienced persecution by the Russian authorities and I share the pain of Ukraine and its people,” Yuri Shefler, the brand owner, said in a press release on the company’s website. Shefler and the company were ousted from Russia decades ago.

Want to support Ukrainian liquor brands?

Keep a lookout for these brands at your local stores if you are in the market to purchase Ukranian products:

Khor began selling vodka in the U.S. in 2011 and can be ordered online at its website.

Neimhoff has been producing vodka in south-western Ukraine since 1833 and is sold in over 80 countries.

Kruto vodka comes from a 300-year old Cossack recipe and can be found using the store locator on its website.

Popular Russian brands you might not see for a while

Russian Standard, Beluga Noble and Zyr are all brands imported from Russia and may be hard to find for the foreseeable future.