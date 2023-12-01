Kroger announces biggest Pappy Van Winkle lottery ever. How to enter for 800+ bottles

Still looking for the perfect bourbon Christmas gift? Kroger has more than 800 bottles of Pappy.

Kroger announced it will hold the largest Pappy Van Winkle lottery in the Cincinnati-based grocer’s history.

At least 848 bottles will be for sale.

At 53 select Kentucky-area Kroger Wine & Spirit Shoppe locations you can register for a chance to purchase bottles of the coveted Kentucky bourbon.

Kroger's annual lottery for a chance to buy one of hundreds of bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons is on Dec. 14.

How to enter to buy Pappy Van Winkle bourbon

Each store will have at least 16 bottles; one entry is allowed per store, only on Dec. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The bourbons available for purchase will include:

▪ Old Rip Van Winkle 10 YR, 107 proof, $99.99

▪ Old Rip Van Winkle 12 YR, 90.4 proof, $109.99

▪ Old Rip Van Winkle 13 YR, 95.6 proof, $169.99

▪ Pappy Van Winkle 26 YR, 107 proof, $169.99

▪ Pappy Van Winkle 20 YR, 90.4 proof, $279.99

▪ Pappy Van Winkle 23 YR, 95.6 proof, $399.99

The drawings will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, and bottles will be sold to the winners beginning Monday Dec. 18.

Where to enter Kroger’s Pappy lottery

Participating Kroger stores are: