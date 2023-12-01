Kroger announces biggest Pappy Van Winkle lottery ever. How to enter for 800+ bottles
Still looking for the perfect bourbon Christmas gift? Kroger has more than 800 bottles of Pappy.
Kroger announced it will hold the largest Pappy Van Winkle lottery in the Cincinnati-based grocer’s history.
At least 848 bottles will be for sale.
At 53 select Kentucky-area Kroger Wine & Spirit Shoppe locations you can register for a chance to purchase bottles of the coveted Kentucky bourbon.
How to enter to buy Pappy Van Winkle bourbon
Each store will have at least 16 bottles; one entry is allowed per store, only on Dec. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The bourbons available for purchase will include:
▪ Old Rip Van Winkle 10 YR, 107 proof, $99.99
▪ Old Rip Van Winkle 12 YR, 90.4 proof, $109.99
▪ Old Rip Van Winkle 13 YR, 95.6 proof, $169.99
▪ Pappy Van Winkle 26 YR, 107 proof, $169.99
▪ Pappy Van Winkle 20 YR, 90.4 proof, $279.99
▪ Pappy Van Winkle 23 YR, 95.6 proof, $399.99
The drawings will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, and bottles will be sold to the winners beginning Monday Dec. 18.
Where to enter Kroger’s Pappy lottery
Participating Kroger stores are:
2219 Holiday Manor Court, Louisville
2200 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
9812 Linn Station Rd, Louisville
2440 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
3039 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville
5533 New Cut Rd, Louisville
6900 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
5001 Mud Ln, Louisville
4501 Outer Loop, Louisville
9080 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
9440 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
12450 Lagrange Rd., Louisville
12611 Taylorsville Rd Ste 102, Louisville
3165 S 2nd St, Louisville
1265 Goss Ave, Louisville
9501 Westport Rd, Louisville
10645 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
4915A Dixie Highway, Louisville
4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Lexington
150 W Lowry Ln Ste 190, Lexington
1808 Alexandria Dr, Lexington
3650 Boston Rd, Lexington
4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington
1060 Chinoe Rd Ste 190, Lexington
3175 Beaumont Centre Cir, Lexington
1600 Leestown Rd, Lexington
704 Euclid Ave., Lexington
515 N 12Th St, Middlesboro
12501 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown
1309 Us 127 S Suite H, Frankfort
291 N Hubbards Ln Ste 130, Saint Matthews
5929 Timber Ridge Dr, Prospect
2034 S Highway 53, La Grange
300 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort
1661 Bypass Rd Hwy 1958, Winchester
102 W. John Rowan Blvd, Bardstown
545 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville
890 Richmond Plaza, Richmond
810 Indian Mound Dr, Mt Sterling
995 S Main St, Nicholasville
3040 Dolphin Dr, Elizabethtown
1670 Starlite Dr, Owensboro
185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy, Shepherdsville
200 Skywatch Dr, Danville
50 Stonegate Center, Somerset
234 Eastbrooke Pkwy, Mount Washington
200 E Brannon Rd, Nicholasville
2630 Frederica St, Owensboro
212 Kroger Way, Versailles
311 Boone Station Rd, Shelbyville
106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown
181 S Highway 127, Russell Springs
568 Bypass Rd, Brandenburg