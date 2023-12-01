Advertisement

Kroger announces biggest Pappy Van Winkle lottery ever. How to enter for 800+ bottles

Janet Patton
·2 min read

Still looking for the perfect bourbon Christmas gift? Kroger has more than 800 bottles of Pappy.

Kroger announced it will hold the largest Pappy Van Winkle lottery in the Cincinnati-based grocer’s history.

At least 848 bottles will be for sale.

At 53 select Kentucky-area Kroger Wine & Spirit Shoppe locations you can register for a chance to purchase bottles of the coveted Kentucky bourbon.

Kroger’s annual lottery for a chance to buy one of hundreds of bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons is on Dec. 14. You can enter at 53 locations.
Kroger’s annual lottery for a chance to buy one of hundreds of bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons is on Dec. 14. You can enter at 53 locations.

How to enter to buy Pappy Van Winkle bourbon

Each store will have at least 16 bottles; one entry is allowed per store, only on Dec. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The bourbons available for purchase will include:

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 YR, 107 proof, $99.99

Old Rip Van Winkle 12 YR, 90.4 proof, $109.99

Old Rip Van Winkle 13 YR, 95.6 proof, $169.99

Pappy Van Winkle 26 YR, 107 proof, $169.99

Pappy Van Winkle 20 YR, 90.4 proof, $279.99

Pappy Van Winkle 23 YR, 95.6 proof, $399.99

The drawings will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, and bottles will be sold to the winners beginning Monday Dec. 18.

Where to enter Kroger’s Pappy lottery

Participating Kroger stores are:

  • 2219 Holiday Manor Court, Louisville

  • 2200 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

  • 9812 Linn Station Rd, Louisville

  • 2440 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

  • 3039 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville

  • 5533 New Cut Rd, Louisville

  • 6900 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

  • 5001 Mud Ln, Louisville

  • 4501 Outer Loop, Louisville

  • 9080 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

  • 9440 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

  • 12450 Lagrange Rd., Louisville

  • 12611 Taylorsville Rd Ste 102, Louisville

  • 3165 S 2nd St, Louisville

  • 1265 Goss Ave, Louisville

  • 9501 Westport Rd, Louisville

  • 10645 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

  • 4915A Dixie Highway, Louisville

  • 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Lexington

  • 150 W Lowry Ln Ste 190, Lexington

  • 1808 Alexandria Dr, Lexington

  • 3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

  • 4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

  • 1060 Chinoe Rd Ste 190, Lexington

  • 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir, Lexington

  • 1600 Leestown Rd, Lexington

  • 704 Euclid Ave., Lexington

  • 515 N 12Th St, Middlesboro

  • 12501 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown

  • 1309 Us 127 S Suite H, Frankfort

  • 291 N Hubbards Ln Ste 130, Saint Matthews

  • 5929 Timber Ridge Dr, Prospect

  • 2034 S Highway 53, La Grange

  • 300 Brighton Park Blvd, Frankfort

  • 1661 Bypass Rd Hwy 1958, Winchester

  • 102 W. John Rowan Blvd, Bardstown

  • 545 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville

  • 890 Richmond Plaza, Richmond

  • 810 Indian Mound Dr, Mt Sterling

  • 995 S Main St, Nicholasville

  • 3040 Dolphin Dr, Elizabethtown

  • 1670 Starlite Dr, Owensboro

  • 185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy, Shepherdsville

  • 200 Skywatch Dr, Danville

  • 50 Stonegate Center, Somerset

  • 234 Eastbrooke Pkwy, Mount Washington

  • 200 E Brannon Rd, Nicholasville

  • 2630 Frederica St, Owensboro

  • 212 Kroger Way, Versailles

  • 311 Boone Station Rd, Shelbyville

  • 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown

  • 181 S Highway 127, Russell Springs

  • 568 Bypass Rd, Brandenburg