Kriti Sanon Lashes Out at Media Persons, Photographers and Online Portals for Being Insensitive While Covering Funerals, Says ‘Draw Some Boundaries!’ (View Post)
Kriti Sanon lashed out at media persons, online portals and photographers for being insensitive while covering deaths and funerals. As, after sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla on September 2, it was very disturbing to see several opinions coming from media. So, the Mimi star took to Twitter and expressed her thought on the incident. Have a look.
Check Out Kriti Sanon's Tweet Below:
— Kriti MIMI Sanon (@kritisanon) September 4, 2021
Also Read | RIP Sidharth Shukla: Not Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, This Forgotten 2007 Film Was the Late Actor’s Bollywood Debut (LatestLY Exclusive)