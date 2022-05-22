Kristina Keneally’s loss in western Sydney seat a ‘predictable’ result

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

The retiring MP in the south-west Sydney seat of Fowler, Chris Hayes, says that Kristina Keneally’s dramatic loss in the electorate was a “predictable” result, citing the decision to overlook his preferred successor, lawyer Tu Le.

As vote counting resumed on Sunday, the party’s abject showing in the previously safe seat of Fowler marked a stunning outlier to the national result.

As results across the country pointed to the increased likelihood of a majority Labor government, Keneally looked set to lose the seat to independent Dai Le.

With 73% of the vote counted, Keneally’s primary vote had gone backwards by 18.6%.

Labor had suffered a 16.3% swing against it, enough to lose a seat which the party has held continuously since 1984 and went into the election holding with a 14% margin.

The decision to parachute Keneally into a highly diverse, working-class seat despite living on affluent Scotland Island in Sydney’s northern beaches was criticised at the time by Hayes, who had championed local lawyer Tu Le as his preferred successor.

After the result on Sunday, Hayes told the Guardian he stood by the criticisms he made at the time.

“I made my case out for Tu Le some time ago but Sussex Street had a different view than me and the rest is history,” he said.

“I still stand by the comments I made last year. Tu Le is a sensational young woman who would have delivered for her community.

“She’s not only a young woman who would have replaced me, but also in one of the most diverse areas in the whole country [we would have] showed our position as a party on multiculturalism by having a young woman of a diverse background.

“But that wasn’t to be. The community has certainly reacted in a very predictable way I think.”

Labor’s results in other western Sydney seats stood in stark contrast to the result in Fowler. Sally Sitou picked up the seat of Reid with an almost 9% swing, Andrew Charlton was able to hold on to Parramatta and won a small swing to Labor. In Bennelong, the seat held by retiring Liberal party MP John Alexander on a margin of 6.9%, Labor’s Jerome Laxale held a slim lead on Sunday with about 60% of the votes counted.

Sitou said on Sunday that the party should “reflect” on the results in western Sydney and the role that diverse candidates could play.

“I think that there’ll be things that we need to reflect on and certainly me winning Reid really lifts my spirits and makes me think that there ought to be a place for people from different backgrounds in our parliament,” she said.

Asked directly about Keneally’s bid for Fowler, Sitou said it was something “that the party is going to have to look at”.

Her election in Reid, she said, was “a real demonstration that people want to see someone who reflects the community represent the community”.

Keneally’s likely loss sparked immediate recriminations within the NSW Labor party, with one figure saying the former premier should be “finished” in light of the poor result, noting the former NSW premier previously lost a 2017 byelection in Bennelong. Keneally did secure a 7% swing in the byelection.

Others however were more circumspect. Another senior Labor party MP said despite the poor result Keneally had “done everything she should have” during the campaign. The same MP said that Keneally’s result compared poorly against another candidate who was parachuted into a western Sydney seat – Charlton in Parramatta – because she was facing a prominent local independent rather than a genuine Liberal challenger.

“Having said that there’s no doubt Tu Le would have won the seat,” the MP said.

Keneally had yet to concede the seat on Sunday afternoon, however, on election night she told supporters that despite the nationwide swing to Labor the result in Fowler was “not entirely clear”.

“I do want to congratulate Dai Le and [Liberal candidate] Courtney Nguyen on the campaigns that they ran,” she said.