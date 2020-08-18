Kristin Urquiza Rebukes Trump Over Her Dad's COVID-19 Death In Somber DNC Speech

Kristin Urquiza’s speech about her late father, a 65-year-old Trump supporter who died of the coronavirus in June, was a striking and emotional moment during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” Urquiza said in a pre-recorded video played at the virtual event Monday night.

This moment: Kristin Urquiza’s father voted for Trump, listened to him and died from the coronavirus.



“Trump may not have caused the coronavirus. But his dishonesty and his irresponsible actions made it so much worse.”#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/kqGubZEAY3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 18, 2020

Urquiza blamed President Donald Trump and his administration’s willingness to relax social distancing guidelines as the reason for the death of her father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, and others who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early July, Urquiza wrote an obituary for her father that pinned his death on “the carelessness of the politicians” and their “refusal to acknowledge the severity” of the virus.

The obituary, which went viral, didn’t name any political leaders, but an op-ed Urquiza published for The Washington Post later that month specifically called out Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

Powerful obituary in today’s AZ Republic. Regular people are starting to boil over pic.twitter.com/fNdL1bCDh2 — Bill Scheel (@billyscheel) July 9, 2020

Urquiza said at the DNC on Monday night her father “had faith in Donald Trump.”

“He voted for him. Listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear,” she said. “That it was OK to end social distancing rules before it was safe. And that if you had no underlying health conditions, you’d probably be fine.”

According to Urquiza, her father went to a karaoke bar with friends after Arizona lifted its social distancing regulations. Weeks later, he was hospitalized, placed on a ventilator and died on June 30.

“Trump may not have caused the coronavirus. But his dishonesty and his irresponsible actions made it so much worse,” she said.

Many reporters and viewers noted that Urquiza’s speech, which took less than two minutes, was a clear standout in the stream of speeches by politicians.

Kristin Urquiza, whose father died from Coronavirus, delivers a powerful speech tonight at the DNC: "His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump and for that, he paid with his life." (her father was a Trump voter and supporter) — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 18, 2020

The most bruising line of the night so far wasn't from a politician but from @kdurquiza, whose father died of COVID: "His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump and, for that, he paid with his life." — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 18, 2020

IMPORTANT MOMENTS: Whitmer, Cortez-Masto, Kaisich, Jones, Bowser, etc.



MOST IMPORTANT MOMENT SO FAR: Kristin Urquiza — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 18, 2020

Most damning line so far from a woman whose father died of the coronavirus: “His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump.” — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 18, 2020

Listening to Kristin Urquiza tell of her father’s death from COVID was a moment that echoed Khizr Khan, who lost a son in the Iraq War, holding up a pocket Constitution at the 2016 convention and asking Donald Trump if he had read it. — Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) August 18, 2020

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.