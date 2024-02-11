Kristin Juszczyk's Super Bowl 2024 Look Is the Ultimate Tribute to 49er Husband Kyle's Career: Exclusive Details

The wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl wearing a jacket she made with his jerseys through the years

Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk may have saved her best look of the season for last.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, 32, stunned as she showed off her outfit for the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, which featured a letterman jacket stitched together with Kyle's jerseys from all his years in football.

Kristin, 30 — who's become the star designer of the NFL this year after creating custom pieces for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, 28, Simone Biles, 26, Olivia Culpo, 31, and herself — pulled off another incredible custom piece for the game. Using a leather letterman jacket as a base, Kristin told fans she was starting "from the beginning," and layered pieces of Kyle's football jerseys through the years, starting from his high school days at Cloverleaf High School in Ohio, to his college years at Harvard University, through his NFL stints on the Baltimore Ravens and now the 49ers.

She kept her game day accessories chic with silver earrings and some layered necklaces. For her hair, the designer wore it pulled back and decided to top it all off with some soft, smoky glam.

Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Related: Designer Kristin Juszczyk Scores NFL Licensing Deal After Her Custom Chiefs Coat for Taylor Swift Goes Viral

Speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the Super Bowl for her partnership with FedEx, Kristin explains how this outfit has been years in the making.

"I've had this idea for three years now," she says. "I've had the box in the corner of the room because we've been so close to the Super Bowl for the past three years, unfortunately. Well, fortunately, we're here now."

She continues, "It's definitely a sentimental piece and there's a story behind it so everyone will see."

Kristin also designed her husband's Super Bow look, featuring a bomber jacket emblazoned with some of his teammates names. She even had the squad sign it!

Story continues

"I feel like he's paid his dues. He deserves it," the 29-year-old designer told PEOPLE of the look.

"I've made Kyle something special for the Super Bowl. I think everyone's going to be excited about it," she added. "We've had this idea for a long time now, and we were just waiting for that big moment. I think we've finally got it. So we're really excited. Fingers crossed. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

During the interview, Kristin also explains how while she's created several outfits for herself over the years it's hard for her to pick a favorite. She says it's been fun for her to watch her style grow and evolve over the years. The first NFL game day look she ever made was a pair of sweatpants and a little crop top from her husband's merch.

Related: Kristin Juszczyk Reveals She Made 49ers Husband Kyle Juszczyk's Super Bowl Look: 'Really Excited' (Exclusive)

She says, "I look back now at that and I'm just crawling out of my skin, but it's memories and it's got me, it's started from the bottom. Now we're here. My skill set is way more broad now."



Kristin Juszczyk Instagram Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk.

Kristin's designs first went viral after Swift, 34, wore a red puffer jacket she'd made to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Jan. 13. game. The jacket was emblazoned with “Kelce” and his “87” jersey number to the match.

A few weeks later (after the 49ers clinched a spot in the Super Bowl with their win against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 30,) Kristin was granted a license to use the NFL’s logos on her clothing, including men's and women's apparel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram Kristin Juszczyk wearing red puffer jacket she designed

Related: Designer Kristin Juszczyk Guessed Taylor Swift's Measurements for Her Viral Jacket: 'I Googled Her Height' (Exclusive)

Kyle, who married Kristin in 2019, has been supportive of her wife's career from the start. He told reporters, including The Athletic, that she's always worked incredibly hard behind the scenes, and it's been a “pure joy” to watch her brand take off.

“She’s been grinding for years now and working so hard. I’m so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers,” Kyle said in a video shared by reporter David Lombardi, adding that it might Kristin 20 hours to create one jacket. “There’s times I’m waking up 3 or 4 in the morning and she’s not in bed, she’s downstairs working, I’m so proud of her. I think she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind.”

Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk share a kiss after the NFC Championship game

Related: Who Is Kyle Juszczyk's Wife, Kristin Juszczyk? Meet the Designer of Taylor Swift’s Viral "Kelce" Jacket

But while Kristin's game day outfits may be picture-perfect by the time they make it to the field, the designer has also shown that a lot of blood, sweat and tears go into their construction.

On Feb. 2 she posted a photo to Instagram proving that, due to the huge demand for her designs her fingers are in rough shape due to all the sewing she's been doing.

"The scars on my finger tips from stabbing myself my accident with a needle are getting craaaaazy," Kristin, captioned a photo of her injured fingers.



The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.