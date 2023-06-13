Kristin Davis Just Weighed in on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s Beef

Tom Kingston - Getty Images

Is there still bad blood between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall? Fans think so—and now, their Sex and the City costar Kristin Davis has opened up about the actors’ apparent beef.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Davis said she couldn’t change the circumstances between Parker and Cattrall, even if she wants them to reconcile.

“You have to respect people’s wishes,” she said. “I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.”

She expressed her sympathy for SATC fans hoping to see an onscreen reunion between Parker’s and Cattrall’s characters, Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones. “I do understand fans’ feelings—that they’re upset,” she continued. “I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

Davis’s interview follows news that Cattrall will at last reprise her role as Samantha in HBO’s SATC revival series And Just Like That…. Despite not appearing in the first season, Cattrall reportedly has a cameo in the forthcoming second season, having a phone conversation with Parker’s Carrie—though the two actors did not interact for the scene, according to Variety.

Cattrall has spoken candidly about moving on from Sex and the City. In an interview with Variety last year, she expressed her disappointment over Samantha’s proposed storyline in the scrapped third SATC movie.

“Everything has to grow, or it dies,” she said. “I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie? ... Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.’”

Parker has also spoken publicly about her feud with Cattrall, which reportedly developed during talks for the third film. At the time, Parker said Cattrall’s demands influenced the studio’s decision to scrap the movie.

Of Cattrall’s allegation that Parker, Davis, and costar Cynthia Nixon weren’t nice to her during the filming of the series and two films, Parker told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way, so it’s very painful.”

