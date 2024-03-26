Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon Praise 'Dear Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker on Her 59th Birthday: 'You Are a Constant'

While Davis gushed over the "presence" Parker had in her life, Nixon admitted she had the "world's best laugh" in respective tributes to their 'Sex and the City' costar

HBO Max From left: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis on 'And Just Like That...', the revival series of 'Sex and the City'

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has turned 59 — and her Sex and the City costars are celebrating her special day!

On Monday, Parker's dearest friends and castmates turned to Instagram to pay tribute to the actress and her latest trip around the sun.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram Story, Kristin Davis posted pictures of the dynamic duo throughout the ages.

"Happy Birthday to my brilliant friend," Davis, 59, captioned a shot of her and Parker from the early 2000s. She followed up her post with another of pic of the two filming the original HBO series. "So happy for your presence in my life"

Craig Blankenhorn/Max Kristin Davis (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker on 'And Just Like That'

Her final slide included a picture of them filming the SATC revival series, And Just Like That. Parker could be seen holding a JW Anderson pigeon clutch from season 2 while Davis was dressed in a sliming black ensemble with a pink satin bow and a white peter pan collar.

"Rain or shine, you are a constant" she gushed.

James Devaney/GC Images Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That'

Cynthia Nixon also celebrated Parker with a Instagram Story of her own.

"To the woman with the world's best laugh — happy birthday my friend," Nixon, 57, wrote alongside a collage of the two friends at the Emmy Awards, laughing at a red carpet event and sharing a coffee on set of Sex and the City.

Parker, Davis and Nixon starred as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes respectively alongside Kim Cattrall's Sammantha Jones in Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004.

They went on to reprise their roles in 2004 and 2008 for two movies and the trio continue to tell the stories of the beloved characters on its revival series, And Just Like That...

James Devaney/GC Images Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on 'And Just Like That'

Davis and Nixon weren't the only ones to wish Parker a happy birthday.

Her close pal Andy Cohen followed suit and shared a photo of him and Parker attending the Met Gala. "Happy Birthday!" the Bravo mogul captioned a photo of Parker posing on the museum steps as he looked on at his date. "(Thanks for always taking me fun places)."

In an Instagram post of her own, Parker celebrated turning 59 in true Carrie fashion by sharing a picture of a pair of shoes she'd been saving for a special moment.

"My birthday boots," she captioned the post. "Been waiting for the occasion. Walking me into the @savoytheatreldn and then onward into the night, post show."

"I’m counting on them to direct me towards some champagne and merriment," she concluded. "X, SJ."​



