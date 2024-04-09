Kristin Davis Celebrates “Sex and the City” Costar Cynthia Nixon on Her 58th Birthday: 'One of My Most Favorite People'

"I’m so grateful for all of our years of friendship and all that’s to come!" Davis captioned her birthday tribute to Nixon

Kristin Davis/Instagram (L) Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon

Kristin Davis is celebrating her Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon on her special day!

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, April 9, Davis proved she'd always be the Charlotte to Nixon's Miranda after she shared a heartwarming tribute commemorating their friendship in honor of her 58th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the amazing @cynthiaenixon," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the two throughout the years. "One of my most favorite people ❤️ I’m so grateful for all of our years of friendship and all that’s to come!"

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living Cynthia Nixon (left) and Kristin Davis in June 2023

Related: Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon Praise 'Dear Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker on Her 59th Birthday: 'You Are a Constant'

Some of the pictures included Nixon and Davis, 59, posing on the red carpet, working together on set and smiling in throwback photos from their time on the late 90s and early 2000s series.

Nixon reacted to Davis' sweet sentiments in the comments section. "Thank you lady!!!! Loved looking at these pic down thru the years—wow! 😘," she said. The Gilded Age actress also reposted the post to her Instagram Stories, where she wrote, "Soulmates" with a heart balloon sticker.

Davis and Nixon starred as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes respectively alongside Kim Cattrall's Sammantha Jones and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004.

HBO/Getty (L-R) Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City'.

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker's 'SATC' Costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Nearly Played Carrie Bradshaw

They went on to reprise their roles in 2004 and 2008 for two movies and Davis, Nixon and Parker continue to tell the stories of the beloved characters on its revival series, And Just Like That...

Davis wasn't the only one who gave Nixon a special shoutout on her big day.

Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino on SATC and AJLT, shared a photo of the two from an episode of the revival series.

Story continues

"Happy Birthday my brilliant friend," he captioned the post.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max (L-R) Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That'

Related: Cynthia Nixon's Wife Knew Her 'And Just Like That' Sex Scene Was 'Going to Be Hot ... Going to Be Real'

Over years of playing best friends on screen, Davis and Nixon's friendship has transcended to real life.

Last week, Davis presented Nixon with a New Group award for outstanding commitment to theater. In a post shared to Instagram, Nixon thanked her for "flying across [the] country" in order to support her on her special day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I must have been walking under a lucky star the day @iamkristindavis became my forever friend,," she captioned a video of Davis' speech. "She has always been the heart of our show (in all its varied incarnations) and at times I feel like she is my heart too."

"Wanted to say so many thanks to her for flying across he country last week to give me the New Group award, but more so for always being there for me with such clear-sighted wisdom and unwavering sisterhood," Nixon continued. "I love you so much. Thank you for being my friend and so often my rudder. And thank you for this wonderful speech, I hope you are ok that I’m sharing it❤️."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.