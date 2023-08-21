Kristin Chenoweth Says Her 'Angel' Biological Mom Has Died

Kristin Chenoweth is grieving the loss of her biological mother.

“The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn,” the Broadway star said on Instagram over the weekend, alongside a carousel of photos with Lynn.

“The ten plus years I knew her were magic,” she added. “So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her.”

The “Schmigadoon” actor, who has been open over the years about being adopted by parents Junie and Jerry Chenoweth, wrote that “Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was.”

“I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her ‘thank you,’ Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day!” she said, adding that the two “didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end.”

“I will miss her till the end of my days,” Chenoweth continued. “But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, ‘start singing Babygirl!’ And I will. RIP Mamalynn.”

Chenoweth’s friends shared their condolences in comments on the actor’s post.

“What a beautiful tribute. Sing her song, babygirl,” Reese Witherspoon wrote, while “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. added, “Sorry for your loss, dear Kristin. May she rest in sweet peace.”

Actor Beverly D’Angelo added that it was “a blessing you got to know each other over these past years.”

“Your gratitude in this tribute is so bright and clear. Love you,” she added. “May her memory be eternal.”

Chenoweth has said in interviews before that her adopted parents always made sure she knew she was adopted ― and loved ― while growing up as a child.

“They always said, ‘The lady that had you in her belly could not take care of you the way she wanted to, and she loved you so much,’” the entertainer said on the “Today” show last year.

The Broadway star also has spoken about what it was like meeting her biological mom for the very first time.

“I met her and I walked in the room and she went, ‘It’s you?!’ And I said ‘hi!’ and [it was] just like looking in the mirror,” she revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” earlier this year.

“She said, ‘I hope you can forgive me’ and I said, ‘You gave me life and Junie Chenoweth, my mom, gave me a life. I have nothing but gratitude and love to you.’”

