Kristin Chenoweth Says Hair Extensions Saved Her Life When Lighting Equipment Fell on Her Head in 2012

Kristin Chenoweth is opening up about a traumatic experience from her past.

On Monday night, the actress and singer, 54, sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and reflected on the lighting equipment accident that took place in 2012 on the set of The Good Wife.

The accident, Chenoweth told Cohen, occurred near a 7-Eleven store — she'd been craving a Slurpee at the time. "I heard like a flagpole sound. I heard 'We're losing the light' and I heard action, and I woke up at Bellevue hospital," the singer says. "It hit me in the face and then threw me into a curb, [causing] a 7-inch skull fracture, a hairline crack and fracture [in my nose] and cracked teeth and ribs."

Holding Chenoweth's new book I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us, Cohen, 54, asked the actress whether she wished she took legal action.

"I didn't do it out of fear and anxiety. So don't ever let fear rule your life," Chenoweth replied.

Despite the accident occurring more than a decade ago, Chenoweth still deals with the aftermath. "I have long-standing injuries from that accident, so I wish I had listened to my dad who said, 'you're gonna want to do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed, you know..." she said.

The actress also said that if it weren't for the hair extensions she was wearing at the time, she wouldn't be alive today. "My hair extensions saved my life," Chenoweth said.

"They made the hairline fracture go together," she explained. "My doctor said, 'What are these metal things' and I said, 'They're hair extensions' and he said, 'They saved your life.' "

After telling her story, Chenoweth said jokingly, "So anybody who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health."

Chenoweth's new book is available online and in bookstores.