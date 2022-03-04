Kristin Chenoweth Just Wore The Cutest Amazon Bridal Slippers, And They're On Sale

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

One of the best parts about getting engaged—aside from the fact that soon, you will be marrying the person of your dreams—is all the cool looks you get to pull together to flaunt your new relationship status.

Just ask recently-engaged actress and Broadway extraordinaire Kristin Chenoweth, who was spotted wearing the cutest 'I Do' Dearfoam slippers while getting ready to promo her new children's book What Will I do With My Love Today?.

The plush slide-on slippers (which are on sale on Amazon for 25 percent off today!) are embroidered with the words 'I DO' next to a ring sewn in to them for a little bling. Not engaged? Feel free to grab these even if you're not planning on getting married any time soon just to show your engaged BFF your dedication to their journey. Or, just snag this solid-colored version that doesn't have any words on it. Either way, you'll love that Dearfoams designs their slippers with memory foam that will truly make you feel you're walking on clouds—cloud nine, to be exact!



The fluffy shoes are also designed with a rubber outsole, so they can easily be worn outdoors—from heading to the grocery store for some bachelorette party wine or just to quickly get the mail.

Photo credit: Courtesy Michael Simon

They're available in a variety of colors, too. Krstin's choice was the pastel blue, but you can't go wrong with classic white, black, or even pale pink options. The Dearfoam slippers usually go for $32, but today they're on sale for just $24, so they're also a great gift to get everyone in the bridal party to wear while getting ready on your special day.

And of course, these make the perfect gift for any bride-to-be, whether that's you or your bestie. Who wouldn't love these Kristin-approved memory foam slippers?

You Might Also Like