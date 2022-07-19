Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Postpone Wedding 8 Months After Announcing Engagement

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant are holding off on their wedding plans for now.

PEOPLE confirms that the couple, who began dating in August 2018 and got engaged in October 2021, are postponing their nuptials for the time being.

Bryant popped the question on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room before he and the Broadway star, 53, enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Fresco by Scotto later that night.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth told PEOPLE at the time. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

Chenoweth and Bryant first met at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016, where Bryant's band Backroad Anthem was performing.

When the band was hired to play at Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, the soon-to-be couple met once again and started dating in August of that year.

The Wicked star and her musician boyfriend only grew closer in 2020 while quarantining together in New York City at the start of the pandemic, spending time bonding and creating TikTok videos.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," Chenoweth previously told PEOPLE. "My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok. I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."

She later added, "He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7. That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow."

When Broadway re-opened in September 2021, Chenoweth returned to the theater with Bryant by her side as the couple enjoyed a production of The Lion King.

She previously said on an August 2021 episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein that her boyfriend had only seen "two Broadway shows in his life."

After attending the September 2021 performance of The Lion King, Chenoweth told PEOPLE she and Bryant both cried while watching the show. "I kept telling Josh to get ready, but we both cried," she said. "I saw The Lion King when it first opened and it is still just as special."

Chenoweth has been engaged once before, to actor Marc Kudisch, but the two never married. She has also been linked to Seth Green, Lane Garrison, Dana Brunetti and Aaron Sorkin.