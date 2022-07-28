Kristin Cavallari Shows Off New '1111' Angel Number Tattoo: 'What's One More'

Kristin Cavallari Mixes 'Business and Pleasure' With New 1111 Tattoo

kristin cavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her new ink!

The Uncommon James founder, 35, revealed she added a dainty new piece of artwork to her tattoo collection on Wednesday, writing in an Instagram Story, "What's one more."

Her tattoo – a simple "1111" script on the back of her arm – is often associated with angel numbers and symbolizes "being supported by forces you cannot see," according to Cosmopolitan.

Kristin Cavallari Mixes 'Business and Pleasure' With New 1111 Tattoo

kristin cavallari/instagram

In a set of photos posted to Instagram, which she captioned "business and pleasure," the Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast host posed in a chair while celebrity tattoo artist, Daniel Winter (@winterstone), inked her arm. Cavallari went California casual for the appointment, opting to wear an orange tube top and a pair of ripped jeans.

Additionally, the Very Cavallari alum included several snaps of her smiling and laughing with friends, as well as a smoking hot mirror selfie in which she showed off her mile-long legs in an orange body con dress and matching strappy heels.

Cavallari isn't Winter's only celebrity client, though.

The well known tattoo artist has inked a number of stars, including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and more.

Last January, Chrissy Teigen gave fans an inside look at her visit with the popular tattoo artist on social media, showing off the process of having the lyrics from "Ooh Laa" – a song from her husband's seventh studio album, Bigger Love – tattooed down her spine.

Winter also shared a black-and-white photo of Teigen lifting up her hair to show off the new ink in a separate post, writing, "OOOOH LAAAA."

Added Winter: "@chrissyteigen@johnlegend what a blessing to honor Chrissy with this ooh laa tattoo down her spine! John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her right?!!! And if you haven't heard BIGGER LOVE John's new album: listen it's so good!"