Kristin Cavallari Says the Thought Of Getting Remarried 'Right Now' Makes Her 'Cringe'

Kristin Cavallari is enjoying the single life.

While appearing on the latest episode of Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad's Scrubbing In podcast, the 34-year-old reality star and entrepreneur spoke candidly about marriage and how the thought of getting married again makes her "cringe."

When asked whether or not she ever has plans to remarry, Cavallari said, "I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually."

"But the thought of getting married right now, it's like, 'Oh, my God,' it makes me cringe," she added. "But yes, I still very much believe in it and I do think that I'll meet someone eventually."

Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari and her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, filed for divorce from one another after 7 years of marriage in April 2020. The pair share three children together — sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 5.

During her Scrubbing In guest appearance, Cavallari also spoke about dating in the public eye after her separation from Cutler and how there were "ways to be a little more secretive" when it came to her relationships after her split.

"I think I got a little lazy last fall," she said. "That was the moment. I was having fun, you know? It was like, I also want to go out in public as well." At the time, Cavallari was linked to comedian Jeff Dye, who she did not mention by name.

"I dated somebody and it was great. He was the perfect guy to date after Jay," the mother of three added. "He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself."

Continuing her candid conversation, the Uncommon James founder noted that she first met Cutler, 38, when she was only 23 and she's in no rush to get into another relationship anytime soon.

But when the time comes for her to open her heart once more, Cavallari said that her new partner has to be marriage material before he meets her children.

"It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids. My kids will not meet anybody until I know, like, this is the one, which I don't even want to happen for a long time," she detailed.

"I'm really enjoying where I'm at right now and I'm having a good time," Cavallari said, adding, "But I am 100 percent single at the moment."