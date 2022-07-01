Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Split 'Jump-Started' Her Life: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Getting Hurt'

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kristin Cavallari is standing strong after her split from Jay Cutler.

The Hills alum opened up about how her divorce from the former NFL quarterback has impacted her life — not to mention how it's shaped her views on finding love again.

"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce," she told The School of Greatness podcast host Lewis Howes in an interview she described as one of her "most vulnerable" ever.

She continued, "But it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."

News broke in April 20 that Cavallari, 35, and Cutler, 39, would divorce.

Since the Very Cavallari star says she's reached "a really peaceful place. I feel the best I've ever felt in my whole life. I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm no longer afraid of getting hurt."

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Calls Split from Jay Cutler 'Probably the Best Decision I've Ever Made'

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

And after she took a dating hiatus, Cavallari is freshly inspired by the idea of finding love again.

"I'm actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I've done so much work the last few years," she said. "I'm in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be."

RELATED: ​​Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Grown Up' a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I've 'Closed That Chapter'

Cavallari and Cutler share three children: Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6. The kids her main priority, she told Howes, adding that they've even taught her how to pay more attention to her own well-being.

​​"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she said. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that's the most important thing."

