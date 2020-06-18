Kristin Cavallari Has Moved Into Her New Nashville Estate Amid Split from Jay Cutler: Source

Kristin Cavallari has officially moved into her new $5 million Nashville-area estate, which she purchased amid her divorce from Jay Cutler, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Very Cavallari star, 33, announced in April that she and Cutler, 37, were divorcing after 10 years together.

After weeks of tension following their divorce filings, the source says, “things are calm between Kristin and Jay at the moment.”

In May, another source shared the news that Cavallari purchased the property, which has both a main house — a "modern interpretation of a farmhouse" — and a second residence.

"Right now, Kristin and Jay are 'bird-nesting' in terms of custody, where the kids stay put in one home and the parents rotate in and out. This new main property would be perfect as a 'nest' for the kids and when it's Jay's turn to be with [them] in the main house, Kristin would happily be able to stay in the second house, which has plenty of privacy from the main house," the insider said.

"She'd love it if it could work out that way, though it remains to be seen if Jay will agree to that," added the source.

Cutler had previously attempted to prevent Cavallari from purchasing her own house by withholding money as leverage in their custody battle, Cavallari claimed. Later, a different source told PEOPLE that the NFL star finally agreed to release the funds and confirmed that the exes have come to a temporary agreement on how to split time with their children.

Cavallari and Cutler share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the kids will remain at their Tennessee home just outside Nashville, with Cavallari and Cutler switching off every other week to stay with their children.

In Cavallari's divorce filing, the reality star confirms she and Cutler have had issues for the "last several years." According to the documents, Cavallari began looking for a new home as early as November 2019, and she says Cutler did not object to her doing so.

In the filing, Cavallari says she told Cutler she had found a new house for herself and their kids, but she claims Cutler refused to release the money from their joint account.

She says her ex told her "his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds," which she claims is Cutler's idea of "punishing her for not accepting his offer" of a settlement, according to the filing.

Cavallari insists she "has the necessary resources" to buy the property in "in cash" and signed a contract for the home on April 27. But the next day, according to the filing, Cutler "attempted to intimidate" her "into accepting his parenting plan," telling her he would block her access to the money and refusing to move out of their current house unless she agreed to his requests.

The exes relisted their Nashville house for sale in May for $5 million. They originally put the nearly 20,000-sq.-ft. home on the market in 2018, six years after the pair acquired the estate in 2012.

It's co-listed with Tim Thompson Premier Realtors and Sotheby’s International Realty for $4.95 million, a massive price cut from when they originally listed it in 2018 for a whopping $7.9 million.