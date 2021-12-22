Kristin Cavallari 'Looking Forward' To Spending Holidays at Home in Tennessee with the Kids: Source

Kristin Cavallari

Manny Carabel/Getty Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari can't wait for an intimate holiday weekend with her kids.

The Hills alum, 34, is excited for quiet Christmas at home with her children, Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor James, 6, whom she co-parents with ex Jay Cutler.

A source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE that Cavallari and Cutler, 38, are working to keep things amicable this winter break as they split time with their kids.

"Kristin is looking forward to spending the holidays with the kids. They'll be having a quiet Christmas at home in Tennessee," the insider says. "They've worked really hard to get to a good place and manage the kids and the holidays and are doing their best to keep it positive and friendly. Things have gotten better recently."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler/Instagram Kristin Cavallari and kids

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari on Co-Parenting Her Children with Ex Jay Cutler

Back in June, the Uncommon James designer told Grazia Magazine that she has her kids every other week, which has given her a little more time for herself.

"I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I'm mom," she said at the time. "I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to."

"But when I have my kids, I'm not doing anything else," she added.

Cavallari and the former NFL quarterback announced their split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Growing up with divorced parents influenced the way Cavallari has approached the breakup with her children. The Very Cavallari star told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off The Vine podcast that she simply wanted her kids to see her happy, and believes they're "better off" with their parents going separate ways.

"I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so I knew what one was," she said in October, noting they've adjusted "really well" to the circumstances.