Kristin Cavallari Just Reunited With Her ‘Laguna Beach’ Ex Stephen Colletti

Kristin Cavallari just posted a pic with her Laguna Beach ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti.

Kristin and Stephen dated on and off during the first two seasons of the show.

In April, Kristin and her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler, decided to break up.

Don’t panic, but I have some major Laguna Beach news for you! No, Lauren Conrad still hasn’t agreed to resurface in the reality TV world, but Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti just had a major reunion, which is way bigger news than anything else, if ya ask me!

Back in April, multiple sources confirmed that Kristin and her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler, were getting a divorce. Fast-forward to today and Kristin’s recent Instagram post with Stephen has her fans thinking they’re about to reignite their on-again, off-again relationship from the first two seasons of the legendary teen show. She captioned it, “2004 or 2020?!” which is obviously a reference to around the time they started dating.

It didn’t take long before her fans flooded her comments section begging for more updates. Some highlights:

“Omg I am here for this. 🔥🔥”

“This is everything Stevennnnnnnnnnnnnn.”

“My Laguna Beach loving heart is EXPLODING!!!!!!!”

“Omg all I hear in my head is ‘Stee-ven!’”

“All our teenage dreams just came true. ❤️”

“Wait like does this mean I can rock my #TeamKristin shirt from Hollister again?? Asking for a friend. ❤️❤️❤️”

“Need more stat.”

“Omg this would be amazing if they got back together.”

Oh, and I can’t forget the extremely optimistic “This could be what saves 2020” comment.

Even though this picture quality is absolutely terrible, this is definitely a recent pic and proves that the two are still in contact. An Us Weekly source even added that they’ve “always been friends.” If only a camera crew were around to capture this if it turns into something more romantic…@MTV, do your thing!

