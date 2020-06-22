Kristin Cavallari spent Father's Day with Jay Cutler: 'We had a beautiful day together'

Kristin Cavallari opens up about co-parenting with estranged husband, Jay Cutler. Here they are in 2019. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari wished Jay Cutler a happy belated Father’s Day on Instagram on Monday — and it sounds like they are getting along.

Cavallari publicly praised her estranged husband for his “heart of gold,” revealing they spent Father’s Day together as a family on Sunday. The former Laguna Beach star even opened up about co-parenting for the first time, telling fans they are doing it “the best way we know how.”

“We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how,” Cavallari wrote. “And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”

The former Very Cavallari stars are parents sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and 4-year-old daughter, Saylor.

Cavallari’s BFF and hair colorist, Justin Anderson, praised her and Cutler in the comments section. “You two are raising the sweetest little team,” he wrote. “They are so lucky to have you guys. Love this fam.”

Cutler, 37, and the Hills alum, 33, shocked fans in April when they announced they were splitting after seven years of marriage. Although their joint statements seemed amicable, the divorce filings were contentious with Cavallari accusing the former NFL quarterback of marital misconduct. She also claimed he was punishing her by not allowing her to buy her desired home in Nashville. (Spoiler alert: She got the house.) They ultimately agreed to a temporary custody arrangement.

Earlier on Monday, Cavallari posted a photo of the “new normal.” It seems like she’s getting back into regularly scheduled programming in the wake of her divorce.

But fans won’t get to see what Cavallari’s new normal looks like on television. Last month, the reality star confirmed she won’t shoot a fourth season of the E! show.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys,” she wrote.

Watch — Kristin Cavallari decides not to continue on with Very Cavallari:

