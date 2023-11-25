Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Daughter Saylor's Birthday on Thanksgiving: 'My Favorite Girl'

"Yes, it’s Thanksgiving but first, it’s my baby girl’s birthday," the 'Laguna Beach' alum wrote on Instagram

kristin cavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari and her daughter, Saylor, who turned 8 on Thanksgiving 2023.

Kristin Cavallari is sharing what she's grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Instead of posting a photo from her Turkey Day table, the Laguna Beach alum, 36, celebrated another special occasion that happened to fall on the same day this year — her daughter Saylor's 8th birthday.

Cavallari — who shares Saylor, as well as sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, with ex-husband Jay Cutler — wrote a sweet birthday message to her youngest child on Thursday, which she shared alongside photos of the 8-year-old hanging out with dogs, chickens and, of course, her mom.

"Yes, it’s Thanksgiving but first, it’s my baby girl’s birthday," she began the Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday sweet Say Say 🤍. You have the ability to nurture and take care of everyone you love, while also holding your own (especially with your older brothers)," Cavallari continued. "You’re my favorite girl to do life with. I’m the luckiest to be your mama."

"Love you angel baby," she finished.

Last month, the Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari host documented another holiday with her kids.

On Halloween, Cavallari shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, which included pictures of her mother-daughter costume with Saylor.

The adorable duo twinned in matching devil costumes and posed together for a few snaps while their dog Quinn ran between their feet.

Cavallari also shared a photo of the family's trick-or-treating aftermath — two large piles of candy on the floor, which their pup sat right in between.

"Testing Quinn's self control," the mom of three joked in her caption.

In April, the mom of three appeared on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show and shared her thoughts on whether she'd let her kids be on a reality TV show.

"Well, I would say no until they're 18," she said with a laugh. "Listen, if they want to pursue a career in entertainment when they're 18, absolutely I will support it. But until they're 18, I want them just to be kids."

"It's hard enough being in high school and doing everything that you're doing as a kid, so just focus on that, and we'll cross that bridge when it comes," she added.

Although her kids haven't approached Cavallari about reality TV, she said her two sons are currently "obsessed with YouTube stars" and have asked to start their own channel.

"No, we're not doing that," she insisted. "I don't even put them on Instagram."

"I just try to keep them kids as long as possible," she added.

