Kristin Cavallari Has 'Beautiful' Fourth of July with Her 3 Kids in Illinois: 'Nice to Be Home'

Kristin Cavallari celebrated the Fourth of July with her family.

The Very Cavallari star, 33, posted a snapshot, which showed her three children — sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4 — spending time together on a sandy bank in Barrington, Illinois, where her mother and stepfather live.

“And a beautiful 4th it was ♥️,” the proud mother captioned the photo, which was taken as the sun was setting.

In another Instagram Story post, Cavallari highlighted her picturesque surroundings, writing, “It’s nice to be home.”

Cavallari lived in Barrington after her mother's divorce, before moving to Los Angeles to live with her father. “I had an amazing childhood in Barrington. Summers were the best there,” she told a local publication in 2016.

Although Cavallari recently celebrated Father's Day with her estranged husband Jay Cutler, the former NFL player celebrated the summer holiday with friends in Colorado.

“Great start. Happy 4th. Let’s do this,” Cutler wrote on a social media post, which showed him standing in the middle of a road. Hours later he struck a similar pose as the sun began to set. “Same vibe. Eyes are probably closed. Happy 4th. We did it well, hope you did also," he said.

Starting off the Fourth of July weekend a few days early, Cavallari posted a short video of her kids watching a series of fireworks go off in the backyard on Thursday.

"Just pure joy," the Uncommon James founder captioned her post.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Cavallari had officially moved into a new $5 million estate in the Nashville area.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce and the end of their 10-year relationship in April with a joint statement on Instagram, saying it was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the former couple had reached a custody agreement after filing for divorce. Cavallari and Cutler agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year and alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

They will alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas holiday.