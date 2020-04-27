Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'inappropriate marital conduct' in divorce filing

Kristin Cavallari is seeking primary physical custody of her and Jay Cutler's three children, accusing him of marital misconduct in divorce filing. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce might not be so amicable after all. The Laguna Beach alum is accusing the former NFL quarterback of "inappropriate marital conduct," according to multiple reports.

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 36, shocked fans with news of their breakup, revealing Sunday "we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce." The couple, together for a decade and married for seven years, have three children: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of," Cavallari wrote on Instagram.

While the Very Cavallari stars posted matching statements on social media, it seems Cutler and Cavallari disagree on several important issues about the end of their relationship — like when and why they separated.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the former Chicago Bears star listed the date of separation as April 21, the day he filed for divorce. Cavallari claimed in her filing the date was "actually April 7," the day they got back from a weeks-long trip to the Bahamas.

While Cutler cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce, Cavallari cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."

"The Wife would show onto the Court that the Husband is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper," the documents state. Cavallari is also seeking primary physical custody of their three children and that Cutler can have visitation.

Although Cutler never mentioned anything about misconduct, it seems Cavallari preemptively denied any misconduct on her part.

According to TMZ, The Hills alum stated in her paperwork "any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband." Cavallari wants child support and has requested Cutler pay for health insurance for the children and maintain a life insurance policy where she is listed as sole beneficiary.

Cutler asked for joint physical custody and requested the court enforce the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

It's unclear what marital misconduct Cavallari is referring to. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for the E! star but did not immediately receive a response.

"This isn't out of the blue," a source told E! News, who said cheating was not a factor in the divorce. "They've been trying to make it work for a while."

