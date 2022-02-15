Kristi Yamaguchi Addresses Kamila Valieva Controversy: 'Not Within the Olympic Ideals'

Natasha Dado
·2 min read
In this article:
  Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  Kristi Yamaguchi
    Kristi Yamaguchi
    American figure skater
  Kamila Valieva
    Russian figure skater
kristi yamaguchi Kamila Valieva

Roy Rochlin/Getty; Matthew Stockman/Getty

Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi is weighing in on the controversy involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

In an appearance on Today Tuesday, the 50-year-old former figure skater discussed Valieva's participation in the short program portion of the women's singles figure skating event at the Winter Olympics.

Valieva, 15, was allowed to participate in the competition despite failing a drug screening, and reportedly testing positive for the banned heart medication Trimetazidine in December.

Yamaguchi, the 1993 Olympic gold medalist in women's figure skating, said she was very "shocked" to see the Russian athlete avoid a suspension despite the positive test.

"The case is ongoing, but it's just not within the Olympic ideals," said Yamaguchi while speaking to Today co-host Craig Melvin. "And, you know, as an athlete, you take the Olympic oath, and it's all about coming together to compete and fair play, without doping. You know, in sportsmanship ... I took that oath to heart for sure and you want to see that even playing field for everyone out there and right now, it's not and it's not right."

Today co-host Al Roker also spoke with Yamaguchi and asked how the controversy would impact other Olympians competing against Valieva, with the former athlete pointing out that if the teen scores in the top three places of the women's event, there will be no medal ceremony, as the International Olympic Committee recently announced.

"It's just a little disheartening because there is so much uncertainty in the air and even if one of them didn't make the podium, there won't be a medal ceremony so just, you know, heartbreaking to see so many Olympic moments for other athletes being taken away," Yamaguchi said.

Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valieva

Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday that Valieva would not be suspended and could compete in the short program.

In response to the situation, Valieva's attorney reportedly had argued the banned drug entered Valieva's body accidentally and likely belonged to the athlete's grandfather, who takes Trimetazidine.

To learn more about Team USA, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, now, and the Paralympics, beginning March 4, on NBC.

