Kristen Wiig Returns to SNL to Host Season 45 At-Home Finale, Boyz II Men Serve as Musical Guest

The third "at-home" episode of Saturday Night Live also served as the season 45 finale.

Alec Baldwin opened the show with his portrayal of President Donald Trump, who gave a virtual graduation speech for a high school during which he even drank bleach after coughing.

And SNL alum Kristen Wiig served as the host with a Mother's Day-inspired monologue. "This is the Mother's Day show and at SNL it's a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom this Mother's Day so I hope it's okay I tell her I love her," she said.

"You know I've been thinking lately, I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life, but this year I'm feeling especially grateful for all the things she taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself," she said before showing a plate of raw chicken breast. "Things like breastfeeding, babies love that chicken, she would always say that."

Wiig, 46, concluded her monologue to thank all the parents supporting their families during the coronavirus pandemic. "So I do want to thank my mom and all the moms out there helping us get through this and have been there. We thank you so much, happy Mother's Day. Thank you moms and thank you dads," she said.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress later starred in a sketch, titled Bouncy Waves with PJ Charnt, with Aidy Bryant.

Martin Short, Josh Gad, Danny Trejo and Tina Fey also made cameos throughout the show. Boyz II Men served as the musical guest accompanied by Babyface to perform their hit "A Song for Mama."

Tom Hanks served as host for the first "at home" episode and the following week's episode was hostless, though Brad Pitt made a cameo as Dr. Anthony Fauci in the cold open.

Other celebrities who contributed to the at-home sketches include Larry David, Adam Sandler, Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Bad Bunny and Paul Rudd. Musical guests included Chris Martin and Miley Cyrus.

The show features Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are featured players.

SNL's 45th season closed with 19 episodes into its 21-episode season.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

