Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell hilariously reunite on Golden Globes stage

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell can't help but make us laugh – particularly when they present Golden Globe awards together.

The "Saturday Night Live" alums arrived onstage to present the award for best actor in a musical or comedy. But each time they spoke, their "favorite" song kept playing. They could barely get words out – all they could do was dance instead, while audience members like Andrew Scott and Jennifer Lopez boogied along in their seats.

But Ferrell and Wiig got (fake) angry once the music stopped. "Guys, this song does something to us as you can see," Ferrell said. "It always has, for decades," Wiig added. Then Ferrell: "And whoever is putting on this show tonight knows it!" The pair grew (fake) frustrated they couldn't be "serious" on a "serious" night.

Of course, the gag didn't take away from the category winner; they eventually presented the award to Paul Giamatti for "The Holdovers."

The duo of Ferrell (pictured) and Wiig have a history of presenting together at the Globes ceremony.

They famously handed out the award for best actress in a musical or comedy to Jennifer Lawrence in 2013 for "Silver Linings Playbook" ... and performed a bit where they made up details of movies and about actresses in the category.

"Judi Dench – where did she come from?" Ferrell asks.

Perhaps host Jo Koy could take some hosting notes from the hilarious pair.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globes 2024: Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell steal show presenting