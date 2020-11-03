Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Shares a 'Sweet Photo' of Them as She Says 'I Really Hope You Vote'

Amy Sussman/Getty; Dylan Meyer/Instagram Kristen Stewart; Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart's girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, is sharing a romantic photo — and urging fans to take to the polls on Election Day.

The screenwriter shared a rare black and white photo of herself and Stewart, 30, on Instagram Tuesday as she admitted to feeling anxious ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In the photo, Meyer and Stewart look at each other lovingly as the screenwriter has an arm around the actress.

"I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here’s a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took," Meyer wrote in the caption. "I really hope you vote. There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference."

She added, "The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it."

In September, Stewart took over Meyer's Instagram account to share a selfie of herself wearing a white T-shirt with the words "VOTE" written across the front.

Stewart's encouragement of political participation came as countless stars raised awareness on National Voter Registration Day ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!" Meyer wrote in the caption at the time, introducing Stewart's written message.

"For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day," wrote Stewart. "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless."

"I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country," she continued. "Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear."

