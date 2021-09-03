Kristen Stewart Wore the World's Shortest Romper to the Spencer Premiere

Leave it to Kristen Stewart to wear a romper on the red carpet that is at once polished and NSFW.

On Friday, the actress showed up to the premiere of her film Spencer at the Venice Film Festival premiere in a head-turning, super short Chanel romper. On top, the black tweed one-piece resembled one of the brand's classic suit jackets with four detail pockets, gold buttons, and exaggerated shoulders, but on the bottom, there was nothing to show but a pair of hot pants.

Stewart wore the suit's long sleeves cuffed at the bottom, and she accessorized with black pointy-toe pumps with pearl adornments at the heel and minimal jewelry.

Kristen Stewart

Getty Images

Her new transitional new hair color was styled into a chic low pony with a deep sweeping side part.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Honored Princess Diana in the Best Way After Filming Spencer

Stewart's highly-anticipated film about the late Princess Diana will make its debut this fall. Last week, the first trailer for the movie was released — along with a dramatic movie poster, which shows Stewart as Diana hunched over with her head buried into a stunning ballgown that's also by Chanel. According to Vogue Paris, the stunning strapless dress took over 1,000 to make (with 700 hours of intricate embroidery work alone), and is a re-creation of a gown from the fashion house's spring-summer 1988 collection.