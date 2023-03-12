Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party

Kristen Stewart's latest sheer Chanel ensemble is a subtle nod to last year's Oscars look.

On March 11, Stewart arrived at Chanel's pre-Oscars dinner in Beverly Hills wearing black knit shorts and a matching top with sequin embellishments and a sweet silver bow detail. As the 32-year-old actor is wont to do, Stewart gave the elegant brand a grunge update with her choppy brunette mullet and smudged black smokey eye, topping off the entire look with a pair of black lace-up boots and white crew socks.

CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner Getty

Clearly, Kristen Stewart, who has been a Chanel brand ambassador for many years now, has fully embraced shorts as a formal wear staple. On March 28, 2022, the Spencer actor attended the Academy Awards wearing a classic black suit with short shorts and an unbuttoned white dress shirt, quickly ditching her high heels for a pair of socks and loafers. “When you pick a dress from the runway, you feel like you need to do it justice,” she told Vogue at the time. "This felt the other way around.”

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Mike Coppola

“It was the one opportunity to be me. I didn’t want to feel placed in an outfit—I wanted to feel an elevated elegance, and [like it's a] second skin," she said of the look. "The right way to do this was to lean into ‘less is more,’ and allow yourself to stand in your own skin rather than put on an armor.”

The 95th annual Academy Awards will air on March 12 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. You can also watch on abc.com and the ABC app by authenticating with your provider. For everything else you need to know about The Oscars, click here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour