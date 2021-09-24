Watch Kristen Stewart as Princes Diana in the full trailer for Spencer

Photo credit: Twitter

The first full trailer for Kristen Stewart's upcoming Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, has been released.

Spencer, which will be released this autumn, takes place over the course of three days, during which Diana decides to separate from her husband, Prince Charles. The couple separated in 1992 after 11 years of marriage and divorced in 1996.

Film production company Neon also shared the film's poster on Twitter, writing: "Every fairy tale ends. Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer. A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER. In Theatres Nov. 5"

Photo credit: Courtesy

The poster shows Stewart in a vast white gown, thought to be a tribute to the “Diaghilev” gown, which was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, who also created her wedding dress. The princess wore the special dress on occasions such as a visit to the Royal Opera House and the film premiere of The Living Daylights, according to the Guardian.

Stewart's version is a vintage design by Chanel from the spring/summer 1988 couture collection. The dress was reworked specially for the film in the Chanel ateliers.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Previously, Stewart proved her chameleon-like qualities in a photo in which she looks uncannily like the late royal, in one of the first released pictures.

Wearing a tartan wool jacket and a pussy-bow blouse, Stewart is pictured sitting down resting her head on her hand to show off her dazzling engagement ring. She looks straight into the camera, impersonating Diana's innocent Bambi eyes.

Jack Farthing, known for his role on Poldark, plays Prince Charles. The cast also includes Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins, and was directed by Pablo Larraín, who masterminded Jackie and Neruda.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein

“Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” said Stewart in a statement in January. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.

