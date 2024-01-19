Kristen Stewart Took on the Logomania Trend in a Super Cropped Chanel Set

A lesson in statement dressing.

The Sundance Film Festival is just as much about fashion as it is about the movies. And Kristen Stewart — who has made the trip to Park City, Utah, nearly every year for two decades — knows this to be true, which is why she kicked off Thursday's opening night gala in an outfit that demanded to be seen.



Showing off her signature eclectic style, Kristen hit the red carpet while wearing an extra-loud take on the logo-mania trend with a black-and-white matching Chanel set. On top, she wore a quilted jacket that was covered in the iconic double "CC" logo, as well as other printed etchings synonymous with the brand — including bows, safety pins, and brooches. The coat was left unbuttoned below her chest, revealing a glimpse at both her black bra and bare midriff underneath, and was paired with matching baggy trousers.



She accessorized with a silver chain-link necklace, a smattering of rings, and black loafers with white socks. Her dark brunette hair was pulled back into in a tousled top-knot with wispy bangs and face-framing pieces, while bronze eyeshadow and a black manicure rounded out her glam.



This year, Kristen has two films debuting at the film festival: Rose Glass’s crime thriller Love Lives Bleeding, and Love Me, which also stars actor Steven Yeun. And to top it all off, she was honored with the Visionary Award at the event. "Thank you for lighting a fire under my ass,” she told the crowd upon receiving the award, adding: "Sundance is the fucking shit!”

