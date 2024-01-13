Kristen Stewart Thinks 'Twilight' Is "Such a Gay Movie"

She breaks down all the queer-coded clues.

Kristen Stewart just had a new realization about the Twilight saga series. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress —who played Bella Swan in the vampire fantasy franchise based off of author Stephenie Meyers' books of the same name — thinks the heteronormative films were actually queer-coded all along.



“​​I can only see it now," Kristen said of the series's "queer sparkle," adding: "I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie."



Stewart continued to support her theory. "I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob [Pattinson] and me, and it’s so hidden and not okay. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book," she explained. "It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”



When Twilight first debuted back in 2008, Stewart was dating her co-star Robert Pattison and didn't come out as queer until 2017 on Saturday Night Live. When asked if she understands her impact on the LBGTQ community, she told Variety, “Oh, you have no idea. Every single woman that I’ve ever met in my whole life who ever kissed a girl in college is like, ‘Yeah, I mean, me too.’ I’m constantly joking with my girlfriend. I’ll be sitting there and be like, 'She’s gay too. Everyone’s gay.’”



Today, Kristen is engaged to writer and actress Dylan Meyer, who is also the daughter of the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer. The two first met in 2013 on the set of a movie, but didn't start dating until six years later after reconnecting through a mutual friend.



