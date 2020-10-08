Kristen Stewart Talks Being Queer And 'Caginess' While Dating Ex-Partner Robert Pattinson

From ELLE

Kristen Stewart has opened up about being queer and the discomfort she felt while dating previous partners, including her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

The actress was in a relationship with the Batman star from 2009 to 2013 and has previously dated Almost Famous actor Michael Angarano, producer Alicia Cargile and, reportedly, model Stella Maxwell. She’s currently loved up with screenwriter Dylan Meyer, to whom she has hinted she plans to propose.

In a new interview with InStyle, the 30-year-old discussed her queer experience, noting: ‘The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it's like, "God, I'm 21 years old." I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I've been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery.'

The star noted that she was ‘hounded’ when she was younger about labelling herself and felt ‘personally affronted’ by those she felt expected her to talk openly about her sexuality.

‘I had no reticence about displaying who I was,’ she told the publication. ‘I was going out every day knowing I'd be photographed while I was being affectionate with my girlfriend, but I didn't want to talk about it. I did feel an enormous pressure, but it wasn't put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community.’

The Charlie’s Angels actress continued, noting that she went through a period of time in which she was ‘sort of cagey’ when it came to her personal life, seemingly referencing her high-profile relationship with Pattinson.

‘Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours,’ she noted.

‘So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn't something I understood then. Only now can I see it.

‘Retrospectively, I can tell you I have experience with [her upcoming romantic comedy Happiest Season]. But back then I would have been like, "No, I'm fine. My parents are fine with it. Everything's fine." That's bullsh*t. It's been hard. It's been weird. It's that way for everyone.’

Now, Stewart says she relishes her queer identity.

‘I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling. That sh*t's dope!’ she said. ‘When I see a little kid clearly feeling themselves in a way that they wouldn't have when I grew up, it makes me skip.’