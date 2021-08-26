Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana, clashes with Prince Charles in first 'Spencer' footage

LAS VEGAS — Kristen Stewart has rocked CinemaCon with the first footage of her role as Princess Diana, facing off against an icy Prince Charles, in "Spencer."

NEON films revealed the first look of the Pablo Larraín-directed film Wednesday at the national convention of theater owners. The company also released the first poster from "Spencer" (due out Nov. 5) showing Diana in her famed wedding dress, bowled over in tears.

Stewart was already expected to be in the Oscar best actress conversation for the showcase, but expectations have shot up with the first footage as "Spencer" enters the all-important prestigious festival circuit.

The drama will have its world premiere at Venice International Film Festival next month before it heads to the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 15.

The riveting footage, which has not been released publicly, showed Stewart (who was not present at CinemaCon) channeling the late Princess of Wales. The tense confrontation with Prince Charles (played by Jack Farthing) takes place in a plush Sandringham royal estate drawing room, with a billiards table between the two.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the poster for "Spencer." First look footage at CinemaCon caused a royal stir.

Charles can barely contain his anger toward Diana because people are talking about how she is "delayed," suggesting she is having an affair.

"Sometimes you get delayed by someone, and no one says anything," Diana replies, referring to Charles' longtime mistress (now wife) Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles castigates his young wife for leaving the curtains open to allow photographers, a problem for the royal family, to capture her.

"It seems they are circling just me, not you," Diana replies.

Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana in "Spencer."

"The thing is Diana, there has to be two of you," Charles tells her. "The real one and the one they take pictures of."

"We are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate," says Charles. "For the good of the people because they don't want us to be people."

"That you hate?" Diana replies, with Stewart nailing the tone and accent.

Film critic Scott Menzel was one of the many CinemaCon attendees wowed by Stewart's performance.

"Based on the footage, it looks like Kristen Stewart will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana," Menzel tweeted. "I’m feeling very confident that this is going to be #KristenStewart’s big moment."

Entertainment Weekly critic Lauren Huff wrote on Twitter: "Let me just say: WOW. Cannot wait to see the rest. Kristen Stewart nails it" before adding, "I sense an Oscar nod in her future."

Insider entertainment correspondent Jason Guerrasio wrote on Twitter, "Kristen Stewart is going all out for that Oscar glory. And her Princess Di accent is spot on!"

"Spencer" stars Sally Hawkins as Diana's confidante and Timothy Spall as a security member sent by Queen Elizabeth II to keep the paparazzi at bay and Diana on a short leash.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana in first footage of 'Spencer'