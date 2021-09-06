Kristen Stewart’s new strawberry blonde hair is the perfect shade for autumn

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart has come a long way since hers days as Forks High School’s Bella Swan.

Now, she’s stepping into the (shiny, jewel-encrusted) shoes of none other than Princess Diana. Not only does the trailer for her new movie Spencer look epic, Kristen seriously looks like Diana, complete with the Princess’s signature blonde flicky hair.

Now, Kristen has had another hair transformation and it looks incredible. Travelling the world to promote the movie, Kristen has added orange and red tones to her hair, making it a delicious shade of strawberry blonde.

Her hairstylist Adir Abergel posted a series of pictures of Kristen’s new look, which is styled into a gorgeous curly lob. He explained that the hair colour was done by LA hair colourist Daniel Moon.

In a lengthy caption, Adir wrote: “Before coming to Venice Film Festival, Kristen and I hung out and dreamed up this new hair vibe”. And a hair vibe it is.

Of course she had something to do with this masterpiece. Seriously, just look at how incredible it looks styled into this textured updo:

Honestly, we just can’t get enough:

Adir added that Spencer received a standing ovation at Venice Film Festival but I think this hair deserves a standing ovation on its own. Seriously, bravo guys.

