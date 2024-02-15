Kristen Stewart Scorches ‘Little Baby’ Trump Over Robert Pattinson Breakup Takes

Kristen Stewart didn’t mince her words for Donald Trump over a decade after the former president gave his two cents on her past relationship with her “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson.

Trump, in a series of posts to X (formerly Twitter) in 2012, weighed in on the pair and their split months after photos surfaced of her with “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again ― just watch. He can do much better!” Trump wrote in October 2012.

“After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen ― she will cheat on him again!” he wrote ahead of the theatrical release of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”

Stewart, in a profile for Rolling Stone magazine, had harsh words for the former president.

“Of course, he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?’” Stewart said.

She continued, “He’s such a little baby,” and added, “Fuck you, bitch!”

Stewart has previously gone after Trump over his relationship rant, including in 2017 when she told Variety that it’s “fucking crazy” that Trump was “really obsessed” with her.

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s like such a far-out concept that I’m like I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane,” Stewart said.

She later spoke about his posts during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue that year.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” said Stewart before explaining his tirade to the crowd.

“And Donald, if you didn’t like me, then you probably really aren’t going to like me now because I’m hosting ‘SNL,’ and I’m like so gay, dude.”

Stewart, star of the queer romantic thriller “Love Lies Bleeding,” told Rolling Stone that publicly coming out on “SNL” was a “very shoot-from-the-hip moment” and said she once deemed it the “most boring monologue ever” while sitting with “SNL” writers before someone brought up Trump’s posts.

“He’s mad at me for cheating on my boyfriend?” she said.

“Little does he know.…”

