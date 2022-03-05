Kristen Stewart Receives American Riviera Award from Charlize Theron: 'I'm in Such a Good Place'

Kristen Stewart, with her American Riviera Award, and Charlize Theron attend the American Riviera Award tribute during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on March 04, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California.

Kristen Stewart couldn't be more honored!

On Friday, the Spencer actress, 31, received the American Riviera Award presented by fellow actress Charlize Theron at the 37th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival.

During the in-person ceremony, Stewart expressed her gratitude upon accepting the award, saying, "Thank you for acknowledging me at this time in my life. I'm in such a good place to receive it."

In her speech, Stewart also paid tribute to Spencer director Pablo Larrain, adding, "I wish he was here right now. Thank you forever for this."

Theron, 46, made a lovely remark as she complimented Stewart for her successful career in the industry, claiming the honoree's recent film was her "favorite."

Charlize Theron (R) presents Kristen Stewart (L) with her American Riviera Award at the American Riviera Award tribute during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on March 04, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California.

"You have a real commitment and it shows in everything you do. It's been so fun to watch the trajectory of your career," said Theron. "Your most recent film, Spencer, I have to say is my favorite work of yours to date. It's not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart wrenching way."

Stewart also reflected on her filmography at the event, discussing her rise to fame after starring in the romantic fantasy film series, The Twilight Saga.

"Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time, sitting there smoking a bowl," she shared of the surreal memory. "I look back on that moment with fondness."

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema. Previous recipients of the award include Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Renée Zellweger, and Rachel McAdams, among others.

Stewart recently earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, which she confessed came as a huge surprise to her.

"I was shocked, I was stunned … I never saw myself in this realm!" she explained on stage.

Additionally, Stewart also spoke about her potential future as a director.

"I'm trying to put a movie together right now, I have a couple balls in the air. I'll tease you with that, but I'm very excited," she said. "The worst thing is when you can't tell everything to everyone all at once."

The actress, who got engaged to her screenwriter fiance Dylan Meyer last November, added of her love for acting, "I'm kind of a masochist … I love how scary it is."