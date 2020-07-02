Kristen Stewart-Princess Diana Movie ‘Spencer’ Sells Around The World Out Of Cannes Virtual Market

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana movie Spencer, which is set to star Kristen Stewart as the former royal, was a hot seller for FilmNation out of the Cannes virtual market.

The New York-based firm all but sold out on the project, closing deals for the UK, France, Italy and Benelux (STX Entertainment), Germany and Switzerland (DCM), Australia/NZ (Roadshow), Latin America, Spain and Portugal (Sun), South Korea (Green Narae) and Japan (Tohokushina).

Buyers were also hungry for the film in Scandinavia (Scanbox), Canada (Elevation), CIS/Baltics (Central Partnership), Eastern Europe (Forum), Middle East (Italia), Pan Asia Pay TV (Disney), Singapore (Shaw), Greece/Cyprus (Spentzos), Hong Kong (Golden Scene), India/Pakistan (Impact Films India), Israel (Lev), Turkey (FilmArti), South Africa (Empire), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and Thailand (M Pictures).

China is the last remaining sizeable market available on the movie. Neon and Topic studios snapped up domestic rights last week during the online event.

Set to shoot in early 2021, the portrait of the former Princess will be set over the the course of one of her final Christmas holidays with the House of Windsor in their famous Sandringham estate. We spoke to director Larrain about his vision and inspiration for the film on the eve of the market.

Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) has scripted. Producers are Larraín (Jackie) and Juan de Dios Larraín (Jackie), Jonas Dornbach (Toni Erdmann) and Janine Jackowski (Toni Erdmann), and Paul Webster (Atonement).

FilmNation had a stellar virtual market having also taken Will Smith starrer Emancipation, which sold to Apple for more than $100M, and Dan Gilroy’s AI film Faster, Cheaper, Better.

