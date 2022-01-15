Kristen Stewart Just Wore the Face Mask That Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, and More Hollywood Stars Love

Kristen Stewart Wearing Evolvetogether Mask

Kristen Stewart's style always feels equally surprising and typical. No matter what she's wearing, even if it's not quite on brand, it just makes sense, from the mini lace number she wore at an event to the $54 cardigan from a Gen Z brand she was photographed in to her controversial smiley face slippers. The same can be said for her recent date night outfit, where she paired a Hollywood-loved face mask with a leather jacket, shorts, and of course, a pair of classic Vans.

The face mask in question is from none other than Evolvetogether, which every celebrity, including Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bella Hadid, have been wearing over the course of the pandemic. K-Stew joined the growing list by sporting the brand's popular forest green three-ply mask, which is finally back in stock after being sold out for a while.

It's no surprise that the masks are beloved by celebrities — they're one of the most stylish ones out there. The Evolvetogether three-ply masks come in a range of colors including black, burgundy, and nude, which all feature different global coordinates of places like NYC, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Alberto, Malmö, and the Amazon river. They're made with three layers, including a water-resistant exterior, meltblown filter, and moisture-absorbing interior, and have an adjustable nose bridge and soft earloops. Each mask is available in a pack of 30 for $36, or a pack of seven for $9.

The brand's KN95s have been a popular pick amongst celebrities recently as well, but they're currently out of stock. (Evolvetogether says you can expect a restock mid-January). They come in the same colors as its three-ply masks, but feature different cities like Santorini, Rio de Janeiro, and Aspen.

We know one thing for sure: Stewart's face mask choice is bound to sell out again sometime soon, so we'd pick up a pack or two while they're still around.