Kristen Stewart Just Wore the Cutest $54 Cardigan From This Gen Z Influencer Store

It happens to the best of us: we're casually scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, when suddenly — BAM! — we've been unexpectedly influenced. Someone we follow is wearing what we deem to be world's cutest sweatshirt/pleated skirt/matching set, and we quickly decide that we need it, too. This all-too-familiar sensation has inspired intense internet searches, leading us to both major department stores like Nordstrom and fast-fashion brands, like Nasty Gal.

It seems Kristen Stewart and her stylist, Tara Swennen, may have had a similar experience.

The actor was recently photographed wearing a cropped cream cardigan, which upon further inspection, was from Edikted, a fast-fashion label that is beloved by the Gen Z influencer crowd. Styled with white jeans, vintage Ray-Ban sunglasses, and black Dr. Martens boots, the piece looked pretty luxe. But the actual price tag? $54. A steal, especially when you consider that Stewart wore the sweater for press interviews while promoting her film, Spencer.

It feels a bit exciting to see the Chanel ambassador in a budget-friendly buy from a site that's known to be extremely trendy and internetty. So many of our favorite bloggers and street style stars love Edikted, too. Within the past year or so, it's become our own go-to when looking for sexy cutout dresses or twisted halter-neck tops. Sure, the cardigan may be on the tame side, but if you're hoping to spice up your wardrobe, it's worth browsing the brand's other offerings. You might just be tempted to shop a corset, flared pants, or a lace-up skirt alongside that knit design.

The good news is, Stewart isn't the only one who has lead us to sweet fashion deal as of late. One of our favorite outfits from Emily in Paris is from Pretty Little Thing, and the whole thing costs under $50.