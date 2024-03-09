Kristen Stewart 'Has Had Different Ideas' for Wedding to Fiancée Dylan Meyer, Source Says (Exclusive)

The actress got engaged to Meyer in 2021 after two years of dating

Sara Jaye/Getty Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is constantly changing her mind about her upcoming wedding.

“She has had different ideas of how to do her wedding,” a source tells PEOPLE of Stewart's nuptials to fiancée Dylan Meyer.

“She may prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted. But it changes," the insider added. "In the end, she likes family life and is looking forward to more of that."

Stewart, 33, remains head over heels for Meyer, 36, the source also shares with PEOPLE.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Stewart and fiancée Meyer have different wedding plans, a source says

“She has been happy in her committed relationship and engaged for quite some time,” the insider says. “She loves being at home doing domestic things.”

Stewart revealed her engagement to longterm partner Meyer on Nov. 2, 2021, in an interview with Howard Stern.

The Love Lies Bleeding star initially met her fiancée in 2013 on a movie set and the pair embarked on a romance after reconnecting in 2019.

Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Stewart announced her engagement to Meyer in November 2021

In February, Stewart shared in an interview with Rolling Stone that she and Meyer have agreed on planning a family together, despite the actress being "so f------ scared of childbirth."

Last month, Meyer paid a sweet tribute to Stewart in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

She shared a carousel of photos of herself and her fiancée, including one of the couple kissing by the ocean, along with additional photos of the pair together.

"Happy valentines to my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game," Meyer wrote in a caption to her post. "I am just so, so into you."



