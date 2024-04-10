Kristen Stewart Gets Loving Birthday Message from Fiancée Dylan Meyer: 'Don't Know How I Got So Lucky'

Dylan Meyer wrote that Kristen Stewart is "my favorite person here on planet earth" on Instagram in celebration of her actor fiancée's 34th birthday

Kristen Stewart's fiancée is wishing her a happy birthday!

As Stewart turned 34 on April 9, Dylan Meyer — whom Stewart has been engaged to since 2021 — shared a Polaroid-style photo of the Love Lies Bleeding star to Instagram to celebrate the Oscar nominee's birthday.

"Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet earth," Meyer wrote in a caption to her photo, which shows Stewart posing crossed-legged on a bed with a white cat.

"You’re like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins’s "In the Air Tonight," like a friendly cat on the street," she added in her caption. "I don’t know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. Get it, babe."



Stewart and Meyer have been dating since 2019. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed kissing in August of that year, and they went Instagram official that October. Stewart noted during a November 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show that she and Meyer first met on a film set in the 2010s and began dating after reconnecting at a mutual friend's birthday party.

Stewart later returned to The Howard Stern Show to confirm the couple's engagement in November 2021. A source told PEOPLE in March that she and Meyer are "totally in love."



While the Twilight actress does not use social media herself, Meyer reliably shares photos of the couple and writes tributes to Stewart on her birthday and Valentine's Day each year. Back in February, Meyer celebrated the annual romantic holiday by sharing a carousel of photos that included her and Stewart sharing a kiss by the ocean, among other photos of the couple together.



Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on March 9, 2024

"Happy valentines to my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game," Meyer wrote in a caption to that Instagram post. "I am just so, so into you."

Stewart also reflected on how timing played a crucial role in the pair's relationship during her March 18 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Yeah, I did get really lucky to re-meet someone that I was like — I was so ill-equipped and now I am like going to make this happen," she said at the time. "Yeah, I was just sort of in the right place to recognize and kind of respect how good she was compared to me, my selfish little self."



