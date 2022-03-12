Kristen Stewart Flashed Her Black Bra Underneath Her Sheer, Shredded T-Shirt

Kristen Stewart Spencer Screening White Sheer Top

After wearing a completely see-through ballgown on the red carpet last week, Kristen Stewart confirmed that the sheer trend also has a casual side. On Friday, the actress attended a screening of her new film Spencer at 92Y in New York City, and for the outing, she wore a transparent T-shirt that was not only laid-back, but also super sexy.

While posing on the step-and-repeat, K.Stew's black bra played peek-a-boo underneath the white sheer, shredded top, which was paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and matching pants that showed off her white crew socks. Her black and gray Vans tied together her easygoing look, as did a messy top knot and layered dog tag necklaces. With many red carpets ahead of her this award season, it's smart of Kristen to pace herself with a few casual outfits in between.

During the event, Kristen opened up about her role as Princess Diana during a conversation with author Thelma Adams, and earlier this week, she revealed how the film helped her understand mental health struggles on a more deeper level. "Diana brought us together. She continues to cast shadows. She continues to refract a luminosity that leads us to ourselves and each other," she wrote in an open letter to fans. "I am deeply thankful for her life and even as an "outsider gutted by the loss. Luckily what I learned is that with Diana Spencer there is grief but there is no absence. She will always be a part of a foundational way forward, in love."

Kristen Stewart is handling this season impeccably. pic.twitter.com/NsbexXOHLG — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2022

She continued, "Finding that connection helped me come to a deeper understanding of the mental health struggles we are all vulnerable to. The need for us to be open and to talk about them. Address them. And not hide from them. To not hide from ourselves. From each other. That actually is vital."