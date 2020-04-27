Kristen Stewart dyed her hair bright orange for quarantine

From Harper's BAZAAR

While everyone's currently debating the risks of home hair colouring, hairstyle chameleon Kristen Stewart had the foresight to enter into this lockdown period with a professional dye job – transforming her hair bright orange.

Back in March, before the official lockdown was enforced in her home of California, the actress had her bleach-blonde hair coloured by stylist CJ Romero.

"Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine?" he captioned a picture of himself with Stewart and actress Emma Roberts on Instagram, adding: "Hair cut on @emmaroberts and cut and color on Kristen!"

In a subsequent post, Romero revealed how exactly he achieved the tangerine-toned colour on Stewart – or "cosmic rust", as he termed it.

"I used Bright Copper and a couple drops of Autumn Red by @marianilastockholm. I also added @incommon Cashmere Fusion (Restorative Treatment) to give my girl's hair a little extra love and moisture! We left the mixture on for 30 minutes giving Kristen a 2 for 1 *color and treatment*".









While it's not for everyone, there's something undeniably uplifting about orange – and if, like Romero advises, you can colour your hair while also conditioning it, then it's all the more tempting.

But unless you have a bleach blonde base to start with, as Stewart did, you can't expect anywhere near such vibrant results (and bleaching your hair at home is treacherous territory).

Our advise is to wait until the salons re-open for a hair overhaul like this, marking a new chapter with the ultimate optimism. See Bazaar's pick of the best London hair colourists for inspiration.

