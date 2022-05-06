Kristen Stewart declares 'surgery is the new sex' in new Crimes of the Future trailer

Christian Holub
·1 min read

Wouldn't it be nice to live in a world without pain? Not according to legendary director David Cronenberg. The new trailer for the horror auteur's upcoming film Crimes of the Future shows humans living in a synthetic environment — and searching for new thrills.

As the human species adapts to its new surroundings, the body undergoes transformations — particularly the body of celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen). Saul is showcasting the metamorphosis of his organs; the new trailer begins with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) declaring that she's found a "brand-new organ" in his body. The trailer shows us a glimpse of someone else who has had ears grafted onto their forehead. The possibilities are endless!

These actions have attracted the attention of National Organ Registry investigator Timlin (Kristen Stewart). Intrigued, Timlin tells Saul that "surgery is the new sex" in this world.

Crimes of the Future
Crimes of the Future

Nikos Nikolopoulos/Neon Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen, and Kristen Stewart in 'Crimes of the Future.'

Crimes of the Future will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival and then hit theaters on June 3 courtesy of Neon. Watch the new trailer above.

