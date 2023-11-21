Kristen Stewart 'crashed' Robert Pattinson's birthday party for an impromptu “Twilight” reunion

Director Catherine Hardwicke "crashed" the party to find she wasn't the only "Twilight" alum stopping by.

Apparently, no one throws a Twilight-themed birthday party like Robert Pattinson, even if it was unintentional.

The actor had his 37th birthday in May, and the party was "crashed" by director Catherine Hardwicke, Toni Collette, and Pattinson's Twilight costar Kristen Stewart, the director revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.



“I went to Rob's birthday party recently. I kind of crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him,” Hardwicke said. “We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We all hugged each other, like, this is so crazy and cool.”



Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Hardwicke said that they not only surprised Pattinson but also each other. “When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’ I go, ‘I kind of crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.’"



The impromptu Twilight reunion comes a decade after Pattinson and Stewart's real-life romance ended and 11 years after the conclusion of their vampires vs. werewolves romantic saga.



Hardwicke also discussed Pattinson and Stewart's auditions for Twilight on the podcast, saying their chemistry was "instant."



"I could tell when they were doing the chemistry read, the biology scene, at my kitchen table," she said. "I saw the sparks were flying so much."



Hardwicke wasn't surprised, though. "It totally makes sense because they’re both, like, so indie — indie music, indie authors, writers, films.They had all that stuff together,” she said.



However, it wasn't immediately apparent that Pattinson deserved the role for Summit Entertainment, the film's financing studio. They questioned Hardwicke's impulse and wondered if Pattinson was attractive enough for the role.

