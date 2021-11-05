Restauranteur Accepts Kristen Stewart's Request To Officiate Her Wedding

Photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto - Getty Images

Kristen Stewart has confirmed she’s engaged to her partner of two years Dylan Meyer.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the Spencer actor said, per E! News: ‘We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it.

‘I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening.’

The news comes over a year since the actor, who is tipped to receive an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana, told Stern that she couldn’t ‘f*cking wait’ to propose to her screenwriter partner.

‘I think good things happen fast,’ she said.

A year prior she told the radio presenter that she had already got a plan for the proposal, but seemingly didn't want to share too much information.

‘I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do,’ she said. ‘It's pretty undeniable.

‘When you know, you know. You know what I mean?’ she continued. ‘There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone.’

During another interview on TODAY Stewart discussed the engagement Stewart and revealed she and Meyer have been engaged for months and had an engagement party.

At one point the American Flavortown restauranteur Guy Fieri surprised Stewart with a prerecorded video message.

'Hey, Kristen! Guy Fieri here,' he started. 'I've heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding. I'm all in.'

'Do you know where he lives?' Stewart asked the presenters. 'What's his address? I'm like, "Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this."'

Fieri later confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: 'Oh that offer is legit!'

Stewart and Meyer met over eight years ago at a mutual friend's birthday party, but only connected six years later. They were first rumoured to be a couple in August 2019, following the actor's split from model Stella Maxwell.

Stewart was previously in a high-profile relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, but the pair ended things in 2013.

'I'm not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time...every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person,' she previously told Stern.

